Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is understandably under fire for letting serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein off the hook years ago.

Jeffrey Epstein indictment renews questions about earlier case handled by Alex Acosta, Trump Labor secretary — who is already on the outs with chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and others. But POTUS showed no desire to immediately cut ties. Latest: https://t.co/dSXx16a4wg — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 9, 2019

But Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez should probably keep his gun to himself:

Acosta cannot remain as Secretary of Labor and should resign. https://t.co/ZFliXL0aVm — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 9, 2019

Well, Bob Menendez remains a senator. And, unlike Acosta, he’s actually been directly implicated in sex crimes, so … yeah.

Needless to say, the ratio’s shaping up pretty nicely:

Let’s take a look at some of the replies making that happen:

This has to be parody…this can’t be real… — ““Z”” (@fzimo) July 10, 2019

True. But you have been credibly accused of the same. When will you resign? — Joe Fulwiler (@JoevialTexas) July 10, 2019

There is something about the Dominican Republic that popped up in my mind while reading this and I just can't quite put my finger on it! — Pete (@apprazer54) July 10, 2019

And not only that, but Menendez also voted to confirm Acosta as labor secretary.

You voted to confirm him. You should resign too. pic.twitter.com/XJvQCUYBhf — Senterstage (@the_mcguire) July 10, 2019

Menendez voted to confirm Acosta even after Julie K. Brown reported on Epstein's plea agreement and it was an issue at his confirmation hearing. — blue 🌊 rant 🧢 2019 (@web_rant) July 10, 2019

You voted to confirm him knowing full well what he'd done. — Dan Hocson (@dochocson) July 10, 2019

Menendez recently claimed he’d had no idea:

Menendez declined to provide further comment than what was stated in a press release. It said, in part: “At the time that I voted to confirm Mr. Acosta… I wasn’t fully aware of the scope of the Epstein case or that the victims were kept in the dark over the deal that was struck.” Based on video footage of Acosta’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine questioned Acosta about the Epstein case and why the lenient plea deal was kept secret from the accusers. None of the Democrats who voted to confirm Acosta sat on the committee.

Maybe Bob should’ve done his homework. Maybe Bob should resign.

Whooboy- not a good time for you to chime in, boss. — David A. Insley (@SDBaysideSports) July 10, 2019

You should sit this one out. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 10, 2019

You should probably sit this one out, Bob. — General Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) July 10, 2019