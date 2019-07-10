As we told you yesterday, Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky has gotten the Alyssa Milano seal of approval — or is is the kiss of death? In any case, Milano’s on board:

Now we can’t help but wonder how Milano’s going to greet this answer from McGrath:

Uh oh, Alyssa might be dangerously close to asking for her money back:

Rest assured, McGrath’s apparent pivot has triggered many Dems. Pass the popcorn!

