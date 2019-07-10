As we told you yesterday, Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky has gotten the Alyssa Milano seal of approval — or is is the kiss of death? In any case, Milano’s on board:

Now we can’t help but wonder how Milano’s going to greet this answer from McGrath:

Speaking with @phillipmbailey of the @courierjournal today, Amy McGrath — who is challenging Mitch McConnell as a Democrat — admits she probably would have voted to confirm Kavanaugh to SCOTUS. More here: https://t.co/hFgAslvnJR #KYSen pic.twitter.com/K2wlfuvPf5 — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) July 10, 2019

Why that matters: As @LucasAulbachCJ reported, McGrath had one heck of a good day fundraising. How much of that came from non-Kentuckians looking to ouster McConnell? And how many of them will be pleased to know she'd have been a yes vote for Kavanaugh? https://t.co/7Q1DqIHW6D — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) July 10, 2019

Uh oh, Alyssa might be dangerously close to asking for her money back:

"McGrath: You know, I think that with Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him."https://t.co/RbQOY0YD0J — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 10, 2019

Amy McGrath in 2018: "[Kavanaugh] is a hardcore partisan. But we are reminded, again, that elections have consequences, and this will be with us for a generation.” Amy McGrath in 2019: “With Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him.”https://t.co/S0VNFThrC2 pic.twitter.com/U91jBCUFE5 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 10, 2019

Rest assured, McGrath’s apparent pivot has triggered many Dems. Pass the popcorn!