After his performance in the first Democrat debate in Miami earlier this week, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s got no choice but to dial up the rhetoric, and he turned it up to well past eleven with this doozy:

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke: Migrants “have no choice but to come here” because of U.S. climate change “excesses” pic.twitter.com/y7v9SKBHvZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2019

We’re assuming he also repeated that in Spanish as well. O’Rourke said they’re fleeing the effects of “our emissions and our excesses” (by fleeing to the place where those emissions are coming from, apparently).

This is so scientifically illiterate that it actually hurts to listen to it. https://t.co/1wly7sgAJB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 29, 2019

The Party of Science has spoken again.

That makes no sense — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) June 28, 2019

If there’s anything we know after watching the current crop of Dems, it’s that something doesn’t have to have to make sense for them to say it out loud anyway. Maybe O’Rourke’s saying carbon emissions are racist, though we can’t be sure.

And speaking of emissions, O’Rourke’s still accepting donations if anybody wants to pitch in some gas money: