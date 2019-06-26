Elizabeth Warren got to speak first at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate and managed to work “Latinx” into her opening statement, but Beto O’Rourke upped the ante by delivering his opening remarks in Spanish.

We weren’t expecting that, and it looks like Cory Booker certainly wasn’t expecting to have to speak two languages. “I didn’t know this was going to be on the test ….”

Booker as Beto speaks in Spanish pic.twitter.com/pVYL3p0cun — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 27, 2019

Side eye while Beto speaks Spanish pic.twitter.com/heFZ5j2KZM — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 27, 2019

Corey Booker when Beto busted out in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/OnoVjHHIj7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 27, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker watching Beto speak Spanish pic.twitter.com/47S5rMOwuk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 27, 2019

