Elizabeth Warren got to speak first at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate and managed to work “Latinx” into her opening statement, but Beto O’Rourke upped the ante by delivering his opening remarks in Spanish.

We weren’t expecting that, and it looks like Cory Booker certainly wasn’t expecting to have to speak two languages. “I didn’t know this was going to be on the test ….”

Trending

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeCory Bookerdebateside-eyeSpanish