As we told you earlier this week, the Secret Service detained a woman for spitting on Eric Trump at a Chicago cocktail lounge. Trump refused to press charges.

Right on cue, the Washington Post is running an op-ed written by the restaurant owner who kicked out Sarah Sanders last year, and she says that treating certain people badly for the offense of having differing political views and appearing in public is the way it’s going to be now:

From the co-owner of the Red Hen: Restaurants are now a soundstage for our national spectacle. And the rules have shifted. https://t.co/Ig6ch7ZjJM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2019

The “rules have shifted” at restaurants because there’s a president in office the Left hates? Yep:

Server spits on Eric Trump in Chicago bar. Now restaurant owner who kicked out Sarah Sanders leaps to defense-of server. 'New rules apply…if you're directly complicit in spreading hate or perpetuating suffering, maybe you should consider dining at home.' https://t.co/52mSXXrVif — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 29, 2019

The restaurant owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, sounds like she harbors plenty of “hate” herself — projection big time.

Washington post now running pro-assault op-eds. https://t.co/zyNwDmUD7w — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2019

How about if a restaurant owner writes in a national newspaper that spitting on patrons is cool then the Health Department shuts them down? — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2019

So it’s all come to this.

“…this isn’t about politics. It’s about values…”. Translation: if you don’t value our political agenda, get out! We are witnessing the combination of rabid political activism with business. — Political Masquerader (@politicalmask) June 29, 2019

This despicable woman was the owner of the Red Hen restaurant that asked Sarah Sanders and her family to leave and she's kinda defending the moron that spit on Eric Trump? She still doesn't get it and never will. https://t.co/yQc3IG84NA — Ed Rigby (@EdRigby1) June 29, 2019

Yet again another illustration of how the Democrats reward bad behavior. pic.twitter.com/hPS76JagZr — Janet Jackson (@JanetJa55586250) June 29, 2019

A reminder that the Red Hen owner’s awful treatment of Sarah Sanders wasn’t just confined to inside her own restaurant:

An important tidbit about the Red Hen owner : She's hateful and lacks boundaries. Odd character traits for someone in the hospitality business. pic.twitter.com/IcNhBE9sXp — Janet Jackson (@JanetJa55586250) June 29, 2019

Wilkinson wrote that “no one in the industry condones the physical assault of a patron,” but apparently incessant yelling, badgering or kicking them out is perfectly acceptable when it comes to Trump, his family, or anybody else they deem “hateful.”