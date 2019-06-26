An employee at the upscale cocktail lounge The Aviary in Chicago was detained by Secret Service agents last night after she spat on Eric Trump:
Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody
— Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019
Eric Trump seen leaving Aviary.
— Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019
Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj
— Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019
From Chicago Police spox Anthony Guglielmi:
CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019
According to Breitbart News, Eric Trump declined to press charges and the woman was released, which will now make her a hero:
If the Chicago waiter that spit on Eric Trump isn’t a guest judge on Top Chef next season they’re doing something wrong.
— Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) June 26, 2019
And, of course, blue checks are showing their true colors:
Check the Eric Trump tweets to see the full derangement of the Left. They are cheering on his assault and fantasizing about how they’d attack him. Sick people.
— derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) June 26, 2019
Some examples:
Eric Trump got spit on by a cocktail bar employee. In that person’s defense he does have a very spitable face.
— Eddie Della Siepe (@EddieDellaSiepe) June 26, 2019
I’m a parent of three and i would support them spitting on Eric trump
— joe randazzo (@Randazzoj) June 26, 2019
Sorry but I’m more concerned about innocent people getting murdered with cars by Nazis and innocent kids getting murdered in school by Alt-Right gun nuts than Eric Trump, a guy who stole money from kids with cancer, getting spit on.
He will survive.
The others didn’t.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 26, 2019
When I found out why Eric Trump was trending. pic.twitter.com/5G19XSC1sW
— Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) June 26, 2019
I would not spit at Eric Trump; I would cough at any Trump
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) June 26, 2019
we went from heckling Eric Trump tp spitting on him in two and a half years. don’t tell me progress isn’t possible https://t.co/Vf7mQjJmG8
— Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) June 26, 2019
Maybe the spit-assault on Eric Trump went something like this… https://t.co/G87J8AJry8
— Eric Pape (@ericpape) June 26, 2019
Stay classy, as always.
