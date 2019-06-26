An employee at the upscale cocktail lounge The Aviary in Chicago was detained by Secret Service agents last night after she spat on Eric Trump:

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Eric Trump seen leaving Aviary. — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

From Chicago Police spox Anthony Guglielmi:

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

According to Breitbart News, Eric Trump declined to press charges and the woman was released, which will now make her a hero:

If the Chicago waiter that spit on Eric Trump isn’t a guest judge on Top Chef next season they’re doing something wrong. — Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) June 26, 2019

And, of course, blue checks are showing their true colors:

Check the Eric Trump tweets to see the full derangement of the Left. They are cheering on his assault and fantasizing about how they’d attack him. Sick people. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) June 26, 2019

Some examples:

Eric Trump got spit on by a cocktail bar employee. In that person’s defense he does have a very spitable face. — Eddie Della Siepe (@EddieDellaSiepe) June 26, 2019

I’m a parent of three and i would support them spitting on Eric trump — joe randazzo (@Randazzoj) June 26, 2019

Sorry but I’m more concerned about innocent people getting murdered with cars by Nazis and innocent kids getting murdered in school by Alt-Right gun nuts than Eric Trump, a guy who stole money from kids with cancer, getting spit on. He will survive. The others didn’t. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 26, 2019

When I found out why Eric Trump was trending. pic.twitter.com/5G19XSC1sW — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) June 26, 2019

I would not spit at Eric Trump; I would cough at any Trump — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) June 26, 2019

we went from heckling Eric Trump tp spitting on him in two and a half years. don’t tell me progress isn’t possible https://t.co/Vf7mQjJmG8 — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) June 26, 2019

Maybe the spit-assault on Eric Trump went something like this… https://t.co/G87J8AJry8 — Eric Pape (@ericpape) June 26, 2019

Stay classy, as always.

***