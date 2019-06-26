An employee at the upscale cocktail lounge The Aviary in Chicago was detained by Secret Service agents last night after she spat on Eric Trump:

From Chicago Police spox Anthony Guglielmi:

Trending

According to Breitbart News, Eric Trump declined to press charges and the woman was released, which will now make her a hero:

And, of course, blue checks are showing their true colors:

Some examples:

Stay classy, as always.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Trump