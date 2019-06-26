As Twitchy told you yesterday, former special counsel Rober Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17th for public testimony.

Meanwhile, Rob Reiner doesn’t sound as if he’s expecting much from Mueller’s testimony and has already recommended the next step for Dems:

If Mueller “just makes clear to the public what’s in his report”? The same report that Reiner and many others pinned all their hopes on? It’s just getting sadder by the day.

But obviously he’s holding out hope.

What’s he going to be like over a year from now?

