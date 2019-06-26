As Twitchy told you yesterday, former special counsel Rober Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17th for public testimony.

Meanwhile, Rob Reiner doesn’t sound as if he’s expecting much from Mueller’s testimony and has already recommended the next step for Dems:

On July 17, if Mueller just makes clear to the public what’s in his report, there will be no alternative but to open an Impeachment inquiry on the most criminal President in US history. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 26, 2019

If Mueller “just makes clear to the public what’s in his report”? The same report that Reiner and many others pinned all their hopes on? It’s just getting sadder by the day.

Impeachment isn't going to happen, Rob https://t.co/UcTQeShAbq — John Jacobsen (@Jacobsen14John) June 26, 2019

But obviously he’s holding out hope.

Meathead showing his TDS is getting worse by the day 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — louis (@DICEY63) June 26, 2019

What’s he going to be like over a year from now?