Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff have sent out a statement announcing that Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17 after being subpoenaed.

Worth remembering:

Trending

You mean, all of America didn’t live-stream John Lithgow and Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more reading passages from the Mueller report, calling it “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts”? They didn’t watch House Democrats read the entire thing into the Congressional Record? Anyone who wanted could download a copy, or order one from Amazon.

Yep. But it will be a televised show trial of the man who didn’t deliver proof of the Russian collusion hoax, so it should be popular.

It’s actually really sad seeing people excitedly tweeting “It’s Mueller time!” again, after two years of it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffHouse IntelligenceHouse JudiciaryJerry NadlerJuly 17Robert MuellerSubpoenatestify