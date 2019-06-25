Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff have sent out a statement announcing that Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17 after being subpoenaed.

I am pleased to announce that @HouseJudiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in open session on July 17, pursuant to a subpoena issued this evening. https://t.co/wR0CEVqpJC We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UEKihMEYXI — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 26, 2019

Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena. Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 26, 2019

BREAKING: Well, here it goes: Robert Mueller will testify in public on July 17 after being subpoenaed https://t.co/lssGGAnjBy — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) June 26, 2019

Worth remembering:

Remember what Robert Mueller said: "Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. … [T]he report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 26, 2019

Make him read his own report, so people can hear it. — Pete (@phreba) June 26, 2019

You mean, all of America didn’t live-stream John Lithgow and Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more reading passages from the Mueller report, calling it “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts”? They didn’t watch House Democrats read the entire thing into the Congressional Record? Anyone who wanted could download a copy, or order one from Amazon.

Ok, which Republican paid him to announce this the night BEFORE the #DemocraticDebates https://t.co/tZKUxj83TI — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 26, 2019

Hey Schiffty, wake up!!! We've moved on — Derek MAGA (@DerekMAGA2020) June 26, 2019

Mueller cannot say anything different than what was already in the report , or it’s PERJURY. How f stupid is your entire DEM base ??? You lost. You will lose again. Mueller will put the final nail in, shifty — DKanuck (@ProFBLSource) June 26, 2019

The inevitable time when Dems end up blaming Mueller for not making their fantasy come true is imminent. #ItsHappening https://t.co/TgeBCwsp2R — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 26, 2019

I am surprised Democrats actually subpoenaed Mueller after how many weeks of him saying he will not Testify? Prediction: This is going to be boring hearing with Mueller not telling us anything new. https://t.co/W4XnGlVISJ — Matthew Battle (@librab103) June 26, 2019

Yep. But it will be a televised show trial of the man who didn’t deliver proof of the Russian collusion hoax, so it should be popular.

Sneaky suspicion here that it took a while to get Mueller to come testify because Dems want to make sure he won't just show up but will deliver something tangible enough so they can claim an impeachment inquiry is necessary. — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 26, 2019

However, bringing Mueller to testify also exposes him to Republican questioning about his investigation(Nothing on FISA?) and team (e.g. Weissman) — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 26, 2019

He won’t just speak to Democrats. As weak as his speech was the other day you should be very worried.. There can always be worse. Just remember when his timelines fall apart and can’t recall probably for a lot extremely biased partisan decisions you asked for all this! — Matt Rooney (@MrJohnSmith02) June 26, 2019

It’s actually really sad seeing people excitedly tweeting “It’s Mueller time!” again, after two years of it.

