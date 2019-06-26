Ahead of the Democrat debates tonight and tomorrow, candidate Joe Biden is continuing to gauge which way the wind is blowing on any given issue and adjust his stance accordingly. He’s already done a one-eighty on the Hyde Amendment, and here’s what might be next:

Biden won't say whether he supports the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, despite helping push for it in Obama admin. Shades of Clinton-"gold standard."https://t.co/ueeOKzYcTb — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2019

NEW – @TheAtlantic asked 23 Democrats whether they’d back returning to the TPP trad deal as president. Many nos. Only firm yes: @JohnDelaney. Only one to actively decline comment: @JoeBiden, who was a prime player in selling TPP four years ago https://t.co/o9NIsS36Uz — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 26, 2019

It looks like “Floppy Joe” might be about to do his thing again.

Biden policy development meeting:

1. Lick finger.

2. Raise finger into breeze.

3. Assess wind direction.

4. Announce current policy position.

5. Set follow up meeting for 2 weeks.

6. Give leftover caprese salad and raspberry sorbet to staff before it melts. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 26, 2019

This is like going into a job interview but not confirming every point on your resume. "let me see what the polls say before I answer". — Raymond Greenbriar (@RedmanCincy) June 26, 2019

Just SHOCKING!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — william (@Boltsfan33) June 26, 2019

This would be the greatest flip-flop until his next one in a few days.