Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub

Earlier, we told you about Jasmine Crockett's video explaining why she hasn't been involved with boosting Talarico in the Senate race after losing the primary to him.

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Literally no one called her a name, but they did question her strategy to win. Which is what you should do when someone is running in a competitive primary for an even harder general election campaign.



This is insane. https://t.co/JuJUZyT3cC — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 21, 2026

Her explanation has triggered the beta Leftist podcasters and Youtubers. It's hilarious.

The guy who darkens the skin of a Black Women, as a way to paint her negatively, should take a colosseums worth of seats https://t.co/c9TVljlmaU pic.twitter.com/j0UN002Lxi — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 21, 2026

Wow, Keith! That was ugly work. Everyone knows that is not Jasmine Crockett's skin tone. It's almost like Keith was trying to help his fellow lily-white Leftist win by photoshopping Crockett's looks. That's not cool.

Keith, you instigated this discourse and smear campaign; it wasn't by chance. Who in the Talerico camp paid them to say this? pic.twitter.com/WN7k7UXWi5 https://t.co/Ytfb0GxzjW — greg. (@mistergeezy) June 21, 2026

It's almost like Keith is one of those people Jasmine was directly addressing in her response video.

Literally all you Talarico supporters called her names.



Using coded language is also calling her names.



...and you, Keith Edwards, specifically returning back to your Right wing roots and creating ads where you darkened Jasmine Crockett skin.



...you can shut the entire f**k up https://t.co/6d7cikUg2d — 🪷 A Harris Democrat✊🏾 (@sephius1999) June 21, 2026

Crockett's supporters weren't having any of it.

What’s insane is that you act like people can’t pull up your interviews and your tweets about what you said about Rep Crockett. https://t.co/VQAk2B2Scf — Dicapito (@dicapito) June 21, 2026

The internet is forever.

Really? Here you have @BasedIllinoisan, a prominent leftist with thousands of followers, calling her “ratchet.”



Every racist post he made about her got hundreds to thousands of likes from his fellow leftist. https://t.co/c9TVljlmaU pic.twitter.com/t67Usq1hMO — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 21, 2026

Wow, that was really disgusting!

YOU DARKENED HER SKIN. AND BLACK PEOPLE KNOW IT.



Your a ject hatred of Rep. Crockett has reached PATHOLOGICAL!



WHY such burning NEED to destroy her?



Why do you HATE her so much?



Why is she living rent free in your head?



OR IS IT THE BLACK PART? https://t.co/rucMmrwzdV — NIKKINOW2 2.0 🐝 (@CundiffVanessa) June 21, 2026

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I see dollar tree Bobby Brady has made an appearance when the subject turns to attacking a Black woman…..

That train is always on time. https://t.co/GMqOpTneyl — THEE DMVGMC (@gwenmcdonald1) June 21, 2026

Apparently, this is par for the course for Keith according to those who know.

This is the sleight of hand white attack dogs like Keith pull on Black women.



We didn’t call her a name we just darkened her skin, demanded she be blacklisted and called her Jasmine “CrocKKKett.”



This is Karen behavior and they know it. https://t.co/VlxoxULJjL pic.twitter.com/2B2TpgsRtB — Longtime Black Man Here (@groove_sdc) June 21, 2026

Keith should just log off for the day.





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