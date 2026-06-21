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Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on June 21, 2026
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you about Jasmine Crockett's video explaining why she hasn't been involved with boosting Talarico in the Senate race after losing the primary to him.

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Her explanation has triggered the beta Leftist podcasters and Youtubers. It's hilarious.

Wow, Keith! That was ugly work. Everyone knows that is not Jasmine Crockett's skin tone. It's almost like Keith was trying to help his fellow lily-white Leftist win by photoshopping Crockett's looks. That's not cool. 

It's almost like Keith is one of those people Jasmine was directly addressing in her response video.

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Crockett's supporters weren't having any of it. 

The internet is forever.

Wow, that was really disgusting! 

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Apparently, this is par for the course for Keith according to those who know. 

Keith should just log off for the day. 


 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT JAMES TALARICO

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