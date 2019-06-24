As we told you last week, a Broadway play starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow based on alternate-universe versions of Bill and Hillary Clinton, called “Hillary and Clinton,” is ending its run early due to poor ticket sales. But perhaps the theater-going Resistance will still have an option:

The performers will take the stage Monday for “The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in 10 Acts,” a play written by Robert Schenkkan. The work by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Schenkkan is based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, “Veep’s” Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sigourney Weaver are also reportedly poised to participate in the reading. The event is being hosted and livestreamed by LawWorks, an organization that says it works with “bipartisan voices and educates the public on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions.”

John Lithgow, Alyssa Milano, Kevin Kline, Kyra Sedgwick and Jason Alexander are also among the actors taking part.

With “Hillary and Clinton” being axed, maybe he has some extra time.

