There’s been a lot of discussion lately on the subject of reparations either as compensation for slavery in America’s past or payback for overall inequality and climate change, but Elizabeth Warren has expanded that to another group of people as it pertains to taxes. The lib media like to say Warren’s got a “plan for everything,” and this is no different:

Warren’s call for what would amount to “gay reparations” had been touched upon previously in a New York Times op-ed.

Trending

Warren’t got so many “plans”!

Next week’s Dem debates are going to be some kind of circus.

That’s the entire Dem 2020 platform.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth Warren