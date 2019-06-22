There’s been a lot of discussion lately on the subject of reparations either as compensation for slavery in America’s past or payback for overall inequality and climate change, but Elizabeth Warren has expanded that to another group of people as it pertains to taxes. The lib media like to say Warren’s got a “plan for everything,” and this is no different:

It wasn’t until marriage equality became law that gay & lesbian couples could jointly file tax returns—so they paid more in taxes. Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out. We must right these wrongs. https://t.co/OZQcfVilSs — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 23, 2019

Warren’s call for what would amount to “gay reparations” had been touched upon previously in a New York Times op-ed.

Elizabeth Warren said gay reparations https://t.co/NErkCqymCo — Tyler Breisacher 🏳️‍🌈 (@tbreisacher) June 23, 2019

OMG now they want reparations for gay couples https://t.co/RH26XXQsiD — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 23, 2019

Warren’t got so many “plans”!

You get reparations and YOU get reparations! https://t.co/y0VUE5Wzam — The Conservative Sasquatch (@squatcharmy) June 23, 2019

Awww yeah here comes the progressive circular firing squad https://t.co/SvWb9d7nYL — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 23, 2019

Next week’s Dem debates are going to be some kind of circus.

Isn’t this called buying votes? All of her ideas involve giving away other people’s money https://t.co/BIh5U3eDrO — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 23, 2019

That’s the entire Dem 2020 platform.