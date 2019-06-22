As we told you earlier, President Trump has announced a two-week delay in an ICE initiative to apprehend people in the country illegally who have been evading deportation. If and when that does happen, leave it to progressive leaders in California to side with illegals over U.S. law enforcement:

Los Angeles County tweeted something similar but called potential arrest by ICE an “immigration emergency”:

They’re really jumping the shark on this issue.

We’ve seen a lot of that lately, and right out in the open.

Somebody in the country illegally but who supported the 2nd Amendment might present progressives with the ultimate dilemma.

And they do it constantly.

