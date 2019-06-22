As we told you earlier, President Trump has announced a two-week delay in an ICE initiative to apprehend people in the country illegally who have been evading deportation. If and when that does happen, leave it to progressive leaders in California to side with illegals over U.S. law enforcement:

CA will always defend the rights of our immigrant communities. If ICE agents show up at your door, know your rights: -You do not have to open the door—you have the right against unlawful searches. -You have the right to speak to a lawyer. -You have the right to remain silent. pic.twitter.com/wNokTSPdhD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2019

Los Angeles County tweeted something similar but called potential arrest by ICE an “immigration emergency”:

In the event you have an immigration emergency this weekend, you do have rights: ✔️Right to not open your door 🚫🚪 ✔️Right to remain silent 😶 ✔️Right not to sign papers 🚫📝 ✔️Right to talk to an attorney ⚖️ Learn more at https://t.co/hjvkyZcRW7#KnowYourRights pic.twitter.com/VBAdebvqd6 — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 22, 2019

They’re really jumping the shark on this issue.

The right to follow all laws and regulations in this country! Shame on you LA County!!! https://t.co/Ncd8lCrxun — Married Reds Fan (@Reds433) June 22, 2019

Wasn't aware that the right we as american citizen have extends to the whole world..criminal illigal aliens dont enjoy the same rights as American citizens. But @GavinNewsom, you keep up instisting they do https://t.co/zP7LNRAYAp — mis.demenor (@zaxgirl) June 22, 2019

LOL. A county government is aiding lawbreakers. https://t.co/aSbIC7ItO5 — Lindbergh's Ghost (@SpiritOfStLindy) June 22, 2019

We’ve seen a lot of that lately, and right out in the open.

Too bad it won't defend the rights of gun owners https://t.co/74GJROp59L — Taylor Svehlak (@TaylorSvehlak) June 22, 2019

Somebody in the country illegally but who supported the 2nd Amendment might present progressives with the ultimate dilemma.

Conflating legal immigrants with unlawful invaders is what Democrats do best. https://t.co/VmBXeHrzw5 — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) June 22, 2019

And they do it constantly.