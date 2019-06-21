Taking a lead from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Sen. Kamala Harris has put out yet another tweet loaded to the brim with self-unawareness, this time on the subject of “immigrants,” which is the Democrats’ misleading replacement word for illegal aliens:
"Some within DHS and ICE say the president appears to be using the operation for political purposes as he begins his reelection bid."https://t.co/1xz35T85RO
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 21, 2019
And with that, the senator making an election bid helped heap on the irony:
Millions of people will enter this weekend filled with fear. Children who are U.S. citizens will wonder if their mothers will be ripped from home in the pre-dawn hours before church on Sunday. And why? So Trump can vilify immigrants as part of a political campaign. It's shameful. https://t.co/5kQSH2CeQN
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 21, 2019
Because Democrats would never use people in the country illegally (or detained at the border) for political purposes, right?
"Some…say" Journalism. @maddow
— ChrisPaulRoney (@ChrisPaulRoney) June 21, 2019
"Millions of people who are in this country illegally will" There, I fixed it for you. https://t.co/TJEwf9X7u6
— Richard Tater (@richard_tater) June 21, 2019
Yesterday we told you that Harris helpfully (and accidentally) admitted the reason Democrats are fighting so adamantly to keep people in the U.S. illegally.