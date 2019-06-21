Taking a lead from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Sen. Kamala Harris has put out yet another tweet loaded to the brim with self-unawareness, this time on the subject of “immigrants,” which is the Democrats’ misleading replacement word for illegal aliens:

"Some within DHS and ICE say the president appears to be using the operation for political purposes as he begins his reelection bid."https://t.co/1xz35T85RO — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 21, 2019

And with that, the senator making an election bid helped heap on the irony:

Millions of people will enter this weekend filled with fear. Children who are U.S. citizens will wonder if their mothers will be ripped from home in the pre-dawn hours before church on Sunday. And why? So Trump can vilify immigrants as part of a political campaign. It's shameful. https://t.co/5kQSH2CeQN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 21, 2019

Because Democrats would never use people in the country illegally (or detained at the border) for political purposes, right?

"Millions of people who are in this country illegally will" There, I fixed it for you. https://t.co/TJEwf9X7u6 — Richard Tater (@richard_tater) June 21, 2019

Yesterday we told you that Harris helpfully (and accidentally) admitted the reason Democrats are fighting so adamantly to keep people in the U.S. illegally.