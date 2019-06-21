Taking a lead from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Sen. Kamala Harris has put out yet another tweet loaded to the brim with self-unawareness, this time on the subject of “immigrants,” which is the Democrats’ misleading replacement word for illegal aliens:

And with that, the senator making an election bid helped heap on the irony:

Because Democrats would never use people in the country illegally (or detained at the border) for political purposes, right?

Yesterday we told you that Harris helpfully (and accidentally) admitted the reason Democrats are fighting so adamantly to keep people in the U.S. illegally.

