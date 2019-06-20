President Trump tweeted recently that ICE will soon begin ramping up deportations of illegal aliens, and obviously that’s highly troubling to liberal Democrats like Kamala Harris:

Does Harris realize what she did there?

Just occasionally Dems like Harris can be unintentionally honest about their motives:

Trending

Harris can be so helpful sometimes, albeit unintentionally.

Which is exactly Harris’ intent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityICEillegal aliensillegal immigrationKamala Harris