President Trump tweeted recently that ICE will soon begin ramping up deportations of illegal aliens, and obviously that’s highly troubling to liberal Democrats like Kamala Harris:

Let's call this what it is: an attempt to remake the demographics of our country by cracking down on immigrants. That this threat is coming from the President of the United States is deeply reprehensible and an affront to our values. We will fight this. https://t.co/AUShhjLh1H — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 19, 2019

Does Harris realize what she did there?

Isn't this the admittance of a dem that the reason they want immigrants is to (illegally) influence elections? @realDonaldTrump @kilmeade @rushlimbaugh — brooke (@wickedcheezit) June 20, 2019

Just occasionally Dems like Harris can be unintentionally honest about their motives:

Let’s call it what it is: an attempt to keep them here to accomplish the same result to benefit you. — J (@Dafedm1) June 20, 2019

This is an attempt by @HouseDemocrats to remake the demographics of our country by bringing in millions of illegal immigrants. https://t.co/C7YUes0zk5 — Charlie Sunshine (@chadbecker777) June 19, 2019

"Remake the demographics" by deporting illegal aliens 🤔 Guess we know who Kamala thinks are the real Americans https://t.co/p3uMFGDjPr — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) June 19, 2019

It’s actually undoing Democrat efforts to undemocratically remake the demographics of our country. Also, they’re ILLEGAL ALIENS. https://t.co/DV5MgHM1JJ — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) June 19, 2019

Harris can be so helpful sometimes, albeit unintentionally.

“Immigrants.” 🤨 Our President married 2 different immigrants to this country. Pretty sure he’s not against immigration, numbnuts. ILLEGAL immigration, on the other hand… https://t.co/4JCxNfJHHQ — Gege (@Pomquat) June 20, 2019

Senator Harris, he is not rounding up immigrants, he is taking people who have intentionally broken our laws, and sending them back to their home countries. The word illegal means something, and to intentionally leave it out is a disgrace and only meant to divide. — People Against Idiot Looking Trees (@Jaxdad05) June 20, 2019

Which is exactly Harris’ intent.