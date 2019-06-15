Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump in 2017, tweeted a reminder to elected officials and political candidates that’s rather ironic, considering what we now know about the intelligence community leadership and others under Obama:

Political candidates and elected officials should not talk about the future prosecution of any individual. Law enforcement decisions must be apolitical. — James Comey (@Comey) June 15, 2019

That sounds like it would have been a good reminder for Peter Strzok and Lisa Page when they worked under Comey ahead of the 2016 election. As you might have guessed, Comey’s tweet caused a stir:

FBI leadership should also be apolitical but we all know how that worked out when you were in charge… — Trump Gal aka Trumpster (@Mitt_Fit) June 15, 2019

Delete your account. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) June 15, 2019

FBI agents shouldn’t be corrupt, criminal and vile. But yet here you are…. Well, there you WERE 🤣🤣#Unemployed — Alice (@Alice72850) June 15, 2019

Considering you anonymously gave classified information to the press multiple times as head of the FBI, continuing to bring attention on yourself may not be your best strategy. — Curious Doubter (@bhaynes291) June 15, 2019

Just as he apolitically decided not to prosecute Hillary, and just as he apolitically decided to spy on Trump campaign. What an outstanding messenger for this message! Bravo! https://t.co/OHWqNuXXCa — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) June 15, 2019

maybe sit this one out my dude — YUNG DON JR. (@MNateShyamalan) June 15, 2019

