James Comey is an interesting case. Donald Trump supporters hated him for dropping the ball on recommending an indictment of Hillary Clinton over her sloppy handling of classified materials, and Clinton supporters hated him for announcing just before the election that the investigation was ongoing, thanks to Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Everyone had a reason to hate him.

Now he mostly posts pictures of trees on social media, but now that President Trump is ramping up the talk about an attempted coup, Comey has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling such claims “dumb lies.”

Former FBI director James B. Comey writes in a Post op-ed that Trump’s conspiracy theory about ‘treason’ is full of dumb lies https://t.co/EobQE1LsdW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2019

BREAKING: Comey pens op-ed responding to Trump’s treason claim, writing: “There was no corruption. There was no treason. There was no attempted coup. Those are lies, and dumb lies at that.” #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/BjiVlTFo98 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 28, 2019

Well, then hopefully Attorney General William Barr’s investigation will show that no one used a bogus piece of opposition research to initiate surveillance of the Trump campaign, and Comey will be proved correct.

Was going to do a thread documenting all the dumb lies and misdirection in Comey's latest op-ed but then remembered everyone hates him and no one takes him seriously. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 28, 2019

Comey’s worried, and probably for good reason — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) May 28, 2019

He and the left had used the word “treason” for 2 years. STFU. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 28, 2019

How many times did Brennan use the word #Treason in almost three years?

Just him alone?

Now it’s a “bad word” because President Trump says it.

That’s laughable. — Arthur Puccini🇺🇸#FixOurBrokenImmigrationLaws (@real_puccini) May 28, 2019

Guess the investigation will show that then… 🤷‍♀️ — Mrs. Opinionated 🇺🇸 (@1MrsOpinionated) May 28, 2019

Lawyer up, Jimmy. You're in big trubs — Doris Daylight (@DorisDaylight1) May 28, 2019

We will see, won't we? — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) May 28, 2019

Sounds like someone a little nervous, time will tell — David carmichael (@Davidcar1967) May 28, 2019

The Comey cover up continues… — DrMikeHawke (@drmikehawke) May 28, 2019

And James Comey is such a reputable guy. — Stush Ilic (@IlicStush) May 28, 2019

Good because I was starting to believe all those lies. I feel much better now. — Mr. Mister (@mister_legit) May 28, 2019

Awesome so we can expect full cooperation from James Comey in Barr's investigation. I mean if he's not hiding anything, why wouldn't he? — John Smith (@JSmithpolitics1) May 28, 2019

Comey is the next Avenatti — gebertx (@gebertx1) May 28, 2019

The dude has very little credibility. Me thinks he doth protest too much. — The Town Crier (@TheTownCrier5) May 28, 2019

Oh how great, more from this disgraced former FBI director — ejr (@ejandjr) May 28, 2019

Why is this criminal being published? — Paul Dover III (@PDoverIII) May 28, 2019

Nice leak. — Ocasio-Cortez Nose (@ThatGuyIndeed) May 28, 2019

Well, well, well. It looks like Comey is attempting to interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation into his own conduct. Obstruction of justice! — Yohanan Adams (@YohananAdams) May 28, 2019

James Comey is a liar and a dirty cop — Evan (@MAGA__COUNTRY) May 28, 2019

Well we know of some of Comeys lies and they were pretty dumb. — Yin & Yang (@YinYang18175500) May 28, 2019

He said in April 2018 interview with Brett Baier he still didn't know Clinton paid for the dossier. He is a liar! — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) May 28, 2019

It doesn’t matter how you “feel” about it, or how much you dislike Trump; when you are the head of the FBI and you attempt to overthrow the duly elected president, you are a traitor. Go look it up. — Truth As I See It (@joe_webmonger) May 28, 2019

We heard about “Russia collusion” for over two years! Carter Page was never charged! Yes, the FBI should have told the Trump campaign. Comey can go pound sand. — Lisa C (@chewelisa20) May 28, 2019

If what you say is true, why did you use an unverified dossier in the FISA warrant, violating the Woods procedures? You have admitted it was unverified. If your intelligence was so good, why would it be necessary to use it at all? And why leak it and then use circular intel? 🤔 — Mr Sparkly Sparkle (@MisterSparkle3) May 28, 2019

Yeah… Durham is on it. It's pretty obvious that Comey is going to prison. He already admitted to leaking executive privileged information without permission. — Jackson Cole (@Jackson24125951) May 28, 2019

WINTER IS COMING, Jim. I hope they make a prison jump suit in your size or you're just going to look ridiculous in there… — Dev at WeBuyHouses (@WeBuyHousesDev) May 28, 2019

