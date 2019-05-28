James Comey is an interesting case. Donald Trump supporters hated him for dropping the ball on recommending an indictment of Hillary Clinton over her sloppy handling of classified materials, and Clinton supporters hated him for announcing just before the election that the investigation was ongoing, thanks to Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Everyone had a reason to hate him.

Now he mostly posts pictures of trees on social media, but now that President Trump is ramping up the talk about an attempted coup, Comey has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling such claims “dumb lies.”

Well, then hopefully Attorney General William Barr’s investigation will show that no one used a bogus piece of opposition research to initiate surveillance of the Trump campaign, and Comey will be proved correct.

Tags: coupDonald Trumpdumb liesJames Comeyop-edtreasonWashington Post