Not unlike Bill de Blasio, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke isn’t sweating low poll numbers in Iowa (though O’Rourke’s support seems to far outweigh De Blasio’s). O’Rourke explained why he’s not very concerned yet about how he’s stacking up in Iowa polls:

Beto O'Rourke on IA poll that has him at 2%: "There is a lot of time before the IA Caucus. We've never been guided by a poll before. If you were to look at the Texas Senate race the first couple of months after we were in, no poll was going to say that we were going to win that." pic.twitter.com/g2FNG7kacS — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2019

Who wants to tell him?

Yeah, but other than that, solid point, Beto!

And clearly, the poll in Texas was correct, Beto. You lost. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 10, 2019

No poll said he was going to win Texas and, shocker, he didn’t win Texas. — Seal (@NeilSharma96) June 10, 2019

Dude

You lost that Senate race https://t.co/RnyBVIP0aW — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 10, 2019

Sounds like he’s got a campaign slogan all locked up:

“The polls said we would lose and we did! Beto 2020.” https://t.co/iSaz2QOFxG — Mr. Very Online (@mrveryonline) June 10, 2019

That’ll look great on a bumper sticker!