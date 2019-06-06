As Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg proved yet again today, claiming that Stacey Abrams is really the rightful winner of the Georgia gubernatorial election is still all the rage on the Left. However, it would appear that Beto O’Rourke’s talking points manual might be missing a page, because he had a slightly different take on Thursday:

Beto O'Rourke at the DNC on Stacey Abrams, who he met with today in Atlanta: "Though she may have technically and legally lost that election, she won a much larger battle for this country. She has focused us on making sure that every voice is heard and every voice is counted." — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) June 7, 2019

Beto O’Rourke in Atlanta, GA gave multiple shoutouts to @staceyabrams, saying although she technically & legally didn’t win last yr “she won a much larger battle for this country.” O’Rourke spoke just before Abrams… two Ds who made a nat’l name in ‘18 but still lost their races pic.twitter.com/ugzBTW938j — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) June 7, 2019

We’re pretty sure O’Rourke will have changed his tune by tomorrow.

Darn those technical and legal details. https://t.co/FyEaHaeUuY — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) June 7, 2019

“Technically and legally” sounds a lot like “she legitimately lost.”

🎶Moral victories is for Minor League coaches…🎶 https://t.co/f8AVcWsU5U — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 7, 2019

Wow!! Beto is the first person to say that Stacey lost out loud!!! https://t.co/Dkg1CKRqib — T-Paul Bagala (@tpbagala) June 7, 2019

And maybe the last?