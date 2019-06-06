As Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg proved yet again today, claiming that Stacey Abrams is really the rightful winner of the Georgia gubernatorial election is still all the rage on the Left. However, it would appear that Beto O’Rourke’s talking points manual might be missing a page, because he had a slightly different take on Thursday:

We’re pretty sure O’Rourke will have changed his tune by tomorrow.

“Technically and legally” sounds a lot like “she legitimately lost.”

And maybe the last?

Tags: Beto O'RourkegeorgiaStacey Abramsvoter suppression