Remember what Hillary Clinton tweeted shortly before the 2016 election?

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the latest Dem to not be able to remember that either:

Trending

Not this again.

And Abrams herself pointed that out just a couple months ago.

And the race is still young.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaHillary ClintonPete ButtigiegStacey Abramsvoter suppression