Remember what Hillary Clinton tweeted shortly before the 2016 election?

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the latest Dem to not be able to remember that either:

*Eye roll* Mayor Pete is the latest to join the "Stacey Abrams should be the real governor of Georgia but voter suppression so" train. https://t.co/sa6tcLHrCy — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 6, 2019

.@PeteButtigieg: “Stacey Abrams ought to be the governor of Georgia. When racially motivated voter suppression is permitted … when money is allowed to outvote people in this country, we cannot truly say we live in a democracy." pic.twitter.com/hvsnEtCf4d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 6, 2019

Not this again.

Georgia had record turnout in 2018, smashing previous midterm marks. Whoever was "suppressing" the vote did an awful job. https://t.co/Vk9OSVYrZt — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 6, 2019

And Abrams herself pointed that out just a couple months ago.

More delegitimizing American election resultshttps://t.co/gRzQKwMO8f — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 6, 2019

And the race is still young.