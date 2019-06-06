Remember what Hillary Clinton tweeted shortly before the 2016 election?
Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.
That’s a direct threat to our democracy.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the latest Dem to not be able to remember that either:
*Eye roll* Mayor Pete is the latest to join the "Stacey Abrams should be the real governor of Georgia but voter suppression so" train. https://t.co/sa6tcLHrCy
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 6, 2019
.@PeteButtigieg: “Stacey Abrams ought to be the governor of Georgia. When racially motivated voter suppression is permitted … when money is allowed to outvote people in this country, we cannot truly say we live in a democracy." pic.twitter.com/hvsnEtCf4d
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 6, 2019
Not this again.
Georgia had record turnout in 2018, smashing previous midterm marks. Whoever was "suppressing" the vote did an awful job. https://t.co/Vk9OSVYrZt
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 6, 2019
And Abrams herself pointed that out just a couple months ago.
More delegitimizing American election resultshttps://t.co/gRzQKwMO8f
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 6, 2019
His pandering is beyond his years as a politician.
— Scotty B (@ScottishDuke) June 6, 2019
Thought I could like this guy, but he’s just the same ole typical progressive
— Jim Foster (@JimboFoster92) June 6, 2019
I was told he was the "smart guy" in the Dem2020 field. What gives?
— Roscoe Soultrain (@NotBobFrancisO) June 6, 2019
And the race is still young.