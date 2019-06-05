Shortly after a photo from his yearbook page surfaced, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologized, but soon backpedaled and claimed he wasn’t sure who exactly was shown in the picture. Since then there’s been absolutely zero progress made in conclusively proving Northam was one of the people in the photo, but in spite of that, he says it’s time to move on. How’s this for trying to set a new record for attempts to change the subject:

Time to “turn the page”?

Wasn’t that kind of him.

Northam’s sure hoping the MSM’s in the mood to keep moving on.

Oh, and one more thing:

And his wife wasn’t there to stop him so it would have been the perfect time to ask.

