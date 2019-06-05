Shortly after a photo from his yearbook page surfaced, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologized, but soon backpedaled and claimed he wasn’t sure who exactly was shown in the picture. Since then there’s been absolutely zero progress made in conclusively proving Northam was one of the people in the photo, but in spite of that, he says it’s time to move on. How’s this for trying to set a new record for attempts to change the subject:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on blackface scandal: “We’ve turned the page.” Today I asked Northam if he feels as though he owes it to the people of Virginia to definitively say who’s in racist photo + how it ended up on his personal yearbook page. Here’s his answer 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/aP1hjIOt2a — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) June 5, 2019

Time to “turn the page”?

Ralph Northam has decided Virginians are over his blackface controversy. https://t.co/GBYLOV4bvE — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 5, 2019

Wasn’t that kind of him.

The hell we have, Governor Blackface. https://t.co/tbTHCPHLwe — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 5, 2019

Northam’s sure hoping the MSM’s in the mood to keep moving on.

We did turn the page and we saw you in Blackface — Dustin🎙DYKC Podcast (@DustinDry1st) June 5, 2019

Wife: What are all these explicit texts from other women on your phone about? Me: We’re past that now. Let’s focus on the children. — Matt Foley (@MattFoley901) June 5, 2019

"In the Democratic Party, unlike the Republican Party, racism gets no sanctuary." – Jennifer Rubin https://t.co/cZTtfepfSQ — BT (@back_ttys) June 5, 2019

Daily reminder that Ralph Northam totally got away with either wearing blackface or dressing up in a Klan robe… And the media gave him a pass because he has a D after his name…and now we're supposed to "turn the page." https://t.co/5WZW1mDGqQ — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 5, 2019

I don’t want to hear shit from Democrats about their high road. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 5, 2019

Oh, and one more thing:

Still haven't seen this guy moonwalk https://t.co/iRp9G6PWNG — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 5, 2019

And his wife wasn’t there to stop him so it would have been the perfect time to ask.