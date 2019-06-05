In a previous episode of “Bernie Sanders, Self-Appointed Corporate CFO,” we saw the presidential candidate come out and shame McDonald’s while explaining why that company (and presumably its franchisees) can afford to raise wages. Sanders has now set his sights on helping Walmart with its financial management:

We’d say it would be fun to let a career left-wing politician like Sanders run a large corporation for a year just to see how fast it went under, but too many innocent workers would be left in the wake of fail that would ensue.

“Absurd beyond belief” never seems to deter Sanders.

LOL.

But maybe there’s a better way to get ahead, “Democrat socialist”-style:

Being a non-hypocritical socialist is that easy!

