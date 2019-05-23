If there’s one thing Bernie Sanders has spent decades proving, it’s that he’s never too busy to tell others how to spend their money, and no corporation is too big or small to be offered these consulting services. Today, Sanders served as a voluntary CFO for McDonalds and let them know how he thinks they can comply to his wage demands:

If Amazon can raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, there is no reason that McDonald’s—a company that took in $1.4 billion in profit and paid its CEO $22 million—can’t also pay its workers a living wage. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 23, 2019

In my view, if McDonald’s has enough money to buy back $22 billion of its own stock, it damn well has enough money to pay all of its workers at least $15 an hour. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 23, 2019

Well, in our view, Bernie Sanders has enough houses to give us one, though we don’t think he’d agree for some reason.

Lol, it doesn’t work like that😂 — Schrodingers_Cat (@Saqib30896) May 23, 2019

“It doesn’t work like that” is Bernie’s middle name!

Bernie does it again… Dont you just LOVE someone who makes statements about business yet doesn't even understand how a corporate franchise works??? https://t.co/8pkim2fMPn — Burt1Lafleur (@Burt1Lafleur) May 23, 2019

uh…I was paid by a franchise owner, not by mcdonalds though. https://t.co/gA5eztStOe — Joshua C.H. Claytor (@JoshuaClaytor) May 23, 2019

We’re just guessing that those kinds of “details” don’t concern Bernie.

Your view is dumb. But this view is to be expected by someone who has never run any kind of business in his long lifetime, let alone work a real job that was not on the taxpayer dole. https://t.co/Uf1nRj12cd — RedBloodedAmerica (@RedBloodedGuy) May 23, 2019

"In my view…" That's why you've been a useless politician your whole life and not the CEO of McDonald's https://t.co/13LIXtN4XE — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 23, 2019

This is so stupid it physically hurts https://t.co/stsfVomvHz — Jason Day (@JasonDDay) May 23, 2019

It's not your money, grandpa. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2019

In your view, people end up eating their pets. https://t.co/rwFTen5zq9 — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) May 23, 2019

Why do these #BrokeAssScammers think they have the right to tell anyone who has made money HOW THEY SHOULD BE SPENDING IT? https://t.co/dEcoftu8Ej — #Dangerous #H8Agent Bic Yea (@BicYea50) May 23, 2019

That’s just what they do.

It's not Bernie's money. There's nothing stopping Bernie from buying his own franchise & run it how he sees fit. All he has to do is use his money instead of ours. https://t.co/4lOOcOgpfM — Mike the Mizzou fan (@THEYHE) May 23, 2019

That would actually be fun to watch, though it wouldn’t last for long.