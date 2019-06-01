It’s official: Former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t a fan of Bill Barr’s interview in which he explained the need to learn more about the origins of the Russia investigation and if everything was done legally:

Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about. — James Comey (@Comey) June 1, 2019

Is that so? Guy Benson says no:

He offered many facts in the interview. He was quite careful in his comments of two ongoing investigations into previous officials’ actions, including you. He echoed no “conspiracy theories.” https://t.co/yzh0tXE6MJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 1, 2019

Maybe Barr could take a page from Comey when it comes to being serious about “justice”:

Bill Barr should be posting nature selfies, facing away from the camera, and staring plaintively into the middle distance. That is what Justice is about. https://t.co/7W63Mt6PRR — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 1, 2019

Right?

Comey’s tweet was diagnosed with a severe case of projection:

Pot meet kettle… — J.Cory (@gpromiami14) June 1, 2019

"Echoing conspiracy theories." Now here's the pot calling the kettle black. https://t.co/P8vpnOx2AQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 1, 2019

Maybe the thought of full transparency about what happened in 2016 has Comey a little concerned.

Adam Schiff seems to be a little on edge as well.

Dude doing his best to validate Trump's deep state conspiracies. https://t.co/Jy52HS5tfy — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 1, 2019

Comey certainly doesn’t go out of his way to make accusations of anti-Trump bias among the intelligence community leadership in 2016 seem hard to believe, that’s for sure.

The only time Comey offered ‘facts’ was when he was leaking… #fraud — LQ (@LQ2k_) June 1, 2019

I should hope indeed that he offered no facts on some stupid TV interview. Right? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 1, 2019

That’s what he said, he’s gathering facts. Nervous? — Von Rogers (@B_Rett_AusTX) June 1, 2019

Comey deleted his original tweet that contained a typo at the end that’s pretty funny, considering his allegation against Barr:

Thank God Comey corrected that unfortunate typo. — Brandon Pierce (@brandonlpierce) June 1, 2019

That was the last typo you ever want – yikes 😀 — Laura Walker 🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) June 1, 2019

I choose to believe that the Q here isn’t a typo but a deliberate attempt by Comey to mess with the heads of the QAnon people https://t.co/9MuNGux0iC — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 1, 2019

Heh.