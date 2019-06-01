It’s official: Former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t a fan of Bill Barr’s interview in which he explained the need to learn more about the origins of the Russia investigation and if everything was done legally:
Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.
— James Comey (@Comey) June 1, 2019
Is that so? Guy Benson says no:
He offered many facts in the interview. He was quite careful in his comments of two ongoing investigations into previous officials’ actions, including you. He echoed no “conspiracy theories.” https://t.co/yzh0tXE6MJ
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 1, 2019
Maybe Barr could take a page from Comey when it comes to being serious about “justice”:
Bill Barr should be posting nature selfies, facing away from the camera, and staring plaintively into the middle distance. That is what Justice is about. https://t.co/7W63Mt6PRR
— jon gabriel (@exjon) June 1, 2019
Comey’s tweet was diagnosed with a severe case of projection:
Pot meet kettle…
— J.Cory (@gpromiami14) June 1, 2019
"Echoing conspiracy theories." Now here's the pot calling the kettle black. https://t.co/P8vpnOx2AQ
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 1, 2019
Maybe the thought of full transparency about what happened in 2016 has Comey a little concerned.
Lawyer up Jim. https://t.co/iMlzhxmr9Q
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 1, 2019
Adam Schiff seems to be a little on edge as well.
Dude doing his best to validate Trump's deep state conspiracies. https://t.co/Jy52HS5tfy
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 1, 2019
Comey certainly doesn’t go out of his way to make accusations of anti-Trump bias among the intelligence community leadership in 2016 seem hard to believe, that’s for sure.
The only time Comey offered ‘facts’ was when he was leaking… #fraud
— LQ (@LQ2k_) June 1, 2019
I should hope indeed that he offered no facts on some stupid TV interview. Right?
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 1, 2019
That’s what he said, he’s gathering facts. Nervous?
— Von Rogers (@B_Rett_AusTX) June 1, 2019
Comey deleted his original tweet that contained a typo at the end that’s pretty funny, considering his allegation against Barr:
Thank God Comey corrected that unfortunate typo.
— Brandon Pierce (@brandonlpierce) June 1, 2019
That was the last typo you ever want – yikes 😀
— Laura Walker 🍸🇺🇸 🏴 (@LauraWalkerKC) June 1, 2019
I choose to believe that the Q here isn’t a typo but a deliberate attempt by Comey to mess with the heads of the QAnon people https://t.co/9MuNGux0iC
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 1, 2019
For posterity. pic.twitter.com/hNKo2IpEdI
— Shawn (@Shawnritter5) June 1, 2019
Heh.