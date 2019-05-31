Attorney General Bill Barr has already launched a DOJ probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation, and Rep. Adam Schiff seems troubled for some reason:

NEW: @RepAdamSchiff sent letters to heads of ODNI, CIA, FBI and NSA taking aim at the new DOJ review of the Russia probe, asking them to provide his committee with any materials requested by Barr, and to tell the panel if they object to any decision Barr makes to declassify info pic.twitter.com/0VZUkL4ygV — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) May 31, 2019

Adam Schiff is scared. He should be. https://t.co/c8p9bsekXR — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 31, 2019

What is he afraid of? — C Ford (@CFord1957) May 31, 2019

Why on earth would a Congressman try and solicit agreement for documents not to see sunlight? https://t.co/lKz1zMnpP3 — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) May 31, 2019

I thought Schiff believed in “transparency?” https://t.co/yzBuxXybVm — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 31, 2019

