Leave it to Planned Parenthood to pack an entire year’s worth of self-unawareness into a single tweet:

Let's be clear: this is a man-made disaster, years in the making, that's resulting in our lives being in danger. We are in a state of emergency and a nationwide public health crisis — and we need to respond in kind. #EmergencyResponse #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/PFsmGQDrQD — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 31, 2019

Wow, there’s a lot of irony to unpack there. Fortunely PP had some help in doing so:

Saving about 950,000 healthy babies from being killed in non-therapeutic abortions every year is the exact opposite of a "public health crisis". — Robert Knowlton (@robertgknowlton) May 31, 2019

You mean our money make is in danger. You accidentally said “lives”. — 😎😎😎 (@DanielRand34744) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile… I just saw the first photo of my 14 week old grandchild. Kicking up a storm… They have a butt! 🥰 SO grateful his/her life isn't in danger. Their humanity is undeniable. You care for NO ONE. You prey on women in crisis. — Stefanie Wilson (@SEDWilson) May 31, 2019

How many planned Parenthood supporters have you aborted? — Daniel (@DanJBurkard) May 31, 2019

Abortion is the only man- made disaster — Mellow 🇫🇷 (@Moonwingate) May 31, 2019

You stay shameless, Planned Parenthood.

