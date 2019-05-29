Yes, it’s true, there may no longer be a Planned Parenthood in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen made her case on CBS News, but she also shot a video to warn us all that women’s health care in Missouri will “go dark” if its St. Louis clinic shutters.

Trending

Just a reminder:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 3 percentabortionLeana WenMissouriPlanned Parenthoodpublic health crisisSt. Louis