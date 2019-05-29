Yes, it’s true, there may no longer be a Planned Parenthood in Missouri.

Missouri may be shutting down its last abortion clinic this week, as Planned Parenthood says the state is "refusing to renew" its annual license. It would mark the first time since 1973’s Roe v. Wade that a state would be without an abortion clinic.@JanetShamlian has more pic.twitter.com/gexhMzdZLY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 28, 2019

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen made her case on CBS News, but she also shot a video to warn us all that women’s health care in Missouri will “go dark” if its St. Louis clinic shutters.

If Planned Parenthood's St. Louis health center cannot provide abortion care, Missouri will go dark. A message from @DrLeanaWen at the MO health center ⤵#EmergencyResponse #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/u0wtWSd92T — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 28, 2019

Planned Parenthood: Abortion is a mere 3 percent of what we do. Also Planned Parenthood: If we can’t perform abortions, women in Missouri will have no health care whatsoever. https://t.co/8BR6yuIiFg — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 29, 2019

Any argument at hand. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) May 29, 2019

She recently received four Pinocchio’s from WAPO. Looks like she is shooting for five. — Tom Orzechowski (@TomOrzechowski2) May 29, 2019

Somewhere there is a very small, out of tune violin playing for PP. But only one — MDBurgos (@MDBurgos1) May 29, 2019

Can someone explain how the failure to do one procedure means an end to healthcare? It’s as if healthcare can only mean ending a child’s life for these people. https://t.co/M3jSckbO2D — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 29, 2019

If abortion is only 3 percent of what they do, then why the political fight for only 3 percent when 97 percent is more important and non political — Trixidia (@trixidia) May 29, 2019

Abortion is only 3% of what they do. 97% is:

Getting ready for abortions

Cleaning up after abortions

Filing nails

Cashing abortion checks

Going out for donuts

Campaigning for democrats

Commuting

Conspiring with media to hide truths

Selling baby parts

Creating BS statistics — hillcountryraider (@hillcountryrai1) May 30, 2019

The other 97% must be campaign contributions, coordinating protests and making signs since they aren’t billable services. — David (@realDWVS) May 30, 2019

The NYC Marathon has 25,000 runners and gives out 1.5 million cups of water. So, running is only a small part of their primary mission, which is obviously hydration services. — Riley Hagan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RileyHaganIII) May 29, 2019

If it were only 3%, which it isn't, then they wouldn't put up this fuss and call it a health crisis. What is a health crisis is killing perfectly fine growing babies. — Intuitive33 (@intuitive33) May 29, 2019

Sadly math isn’t something that is taught in school anymore either. If you lose 3% of your business there should be no reason to close unless you were already under water. Oh wait. Y’all get money for free from me for some reason. ! Guess I’m guilty of accessory to murder. — BoFooQ (@BoFooQ) May 30, 2019

Those numbers are rigged that you quoted they are deceptive. At least fact check what they put in front of you. — Michael Korach (@mkorach103) May 29, 2019

Dear @Twitter , I want to like this tweet 1,000 times. Please add this feature/bugfix to your road map.

Sincerely,

Hal — Hal Katz 🐒 (@_wrongsideof30) May 29, 2019

<sarcasm>Makes perfect sense to me.</sarcasm> — ForNaughtyFun (@ForNaughtyFun) May 29, 2019

Its almost as if they have been lying this whole time. — Marshall (@Marshal91559195) May 29, 2019

What? Planned parenthood isn’t a healthcare provider and woman have literally thousands of providers in Missouri — Seminoles 4 life (@manufanatic99) May 30, 2019

An abortion can be performed in a hospital. — redhen (@gramaredhen) May 29, 2019

Are you intentionally dense or so corrupt that you see money slipping through your fingers? of course women in missouri will have health care, PP is not the only health care option, no matter how much you say it, it's still a damn lie. @Alyssa_Milano — Witchofseattle (@witchyseattle) May 29, 2019

They won’t really? That’s strange. I’ve seen many women in a doctor’s office, urgent care and hospitals. Maybe if PP wasn’t known for selling body parts and dumping babies in the trash; you might have a better outlook. — thebehemothisawake⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@csmarti08340460) May 29, 2019

Keep reading that script honey. Your interest in keeping PP clinics open is purely a financial one. There is no such danger to women without access to “abortion care.” Your talking points are outdated, misguided and outrightly inaccurate. — Christen Donohoe (@kissyd23) May 29, 2019

Go dark!! — Lisa Jochan (@lisajmom) May 29, 2019

Turn off the lights on your way out! — TenPoundBrisket (@LeftistTears2) May 29, 2019

Just a reminder:

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.

Planned Parenthood lies.https://t.co/l2j4xRFpHt pic.twitter.com/Ufpst52Ba1 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 30, 2019

