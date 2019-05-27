On Sunday evening, presidential candidate Eric “nuke ’em” Swalwell asked for $5 from everybody in order to “remove 45” from office. However, just over an hour later, the amount was reduced, and the approach was dramatically changed:

Help Penny get to the White House with your pennies! All it takes is $1 to get us out of these ruff times 👉 https://t.co/ZxYumMEKUE pic.twitter.com/D8uScgsBVZ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 27, 2019

Nice looking pooch! But as for a presidential candidate’s approach, the tweet was given failing grades and a ratio that could be measured in dog years:

I’m a dog lover, but it’s a no from me. — Marcie Smith (@unknown_in_CA) May 27, 2019

.@ericswalwell is virtually panhandling for spare change. Have some pride man. https://t.co/eo8NTseD1m — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 27, 2019

Gee, I have no idea why this guy is pulling 0% in the polls, with such a serious presidential bid like this. BTW, Mr. Cute Puppy picture, is the same guy that threatened “nuclear war” on American citizens if we don’t give our guns to the government. https://t.co/k8W8jCTjS9 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 27, 2019

Penny might get to go to the White House, but you're not. — Paul E. Zimmerman (@paulezimmerman) May 27, 2019

Beautiful dog, terrible candidate. Help abandoned dogs get into their own house: Donate $1 to your local humane society instead. https://t.co/VgcVWevZCe — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) May 27, 2019

Actually, Penny has a better chance of getting to the White House than you do, Swally. https://t.co/V78fMedFrz — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) May 27, 2019

LOL. Oh my.