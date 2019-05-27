On Sunday evening, presidential candidate Eric “nuke ’em” Swalwell asked for $5 from everybody in order to “remove 45” from office. However, just over an hour later, the amount was reduced, and the approach was dramatically changed:

Nice looking pooch! But as for a presidential candidate’s approach, the tweet was given failing grades and a ratio that could be measured in dog years:

LOL. Oh my.

Tags: 2020 electionEric Swalwell