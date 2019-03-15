Shortly before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton had a message for anybody who questions the legitimacy of U.S. elections:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

After Clinton tweeted that, Democrats (Stacey Abrams possibly among them) applauded. Days later, Hillary lost the election, and, well, you know the rest. However, last year, Abrams was glad to have Clinton’s support in her run for Georgia governor:

Today, @HillaryClinton endorsed our people-powered campaign to move Georgia forward. Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for your support and for helping us get out the vote before Tuesday’s election. United, we will win tomorrow – and turn Georgia blue in November. #TeamAbrams #gapol pic.twitter.com/yACXVdhiNY — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 21, 2018

Fast-forward the tape to this week, when Abrams was asked when she’d concede the Georgia gubernatorial election:

Stacey Abrams, fresh off her meeting with Joe Biden earlier today in DC, said someone outside asked if she’s ever going to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election. “I said, ‘no.’” pic.twitter.com/D0teC7VgEA — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) March 14, 2019

Apparently questioning the legitimacy of elections is not a “threat to Democracy” when a Democrat does it.

Stacey Abrams is Threatening Our Democracy pic.twitter.com/NwpFOyscnK — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 15, 2019

Care to let Abrams know that she’s threatening “democracy,” Mrs. Clinton? … Mrs. Clinton??

I'm old enough to remember when it was a dangerous threat to democratic norms to delegitimize the outcomes of elections. https://t.co/7GWadHwzG4 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 14, 2019

Such a bizarre stance. She lost by over 55k votes. Why wouldn't she concede that by now? https://t.co/kMLo2Owxhp — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 14, 2019

Reminder: Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 #GAGov by nearly 55,000 votes. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) March 15, 2019

The sorest of sore losers continues to be sore. https://t.co/ZyW9R9FwCh — Jeremy Alexander (@Jeremy_Alexandr) March 14, 2019

And Hillary Clinton herself is working hard to keep that narrative alive.