Shortly before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton had a message for anybody who questions the legitimacy of U.S. elections:

After Clinton tweeted that, Democrats (Stacey Abrams possibly among them) applauded. Days later, Hillary lost the election, and, well, you know the rest. However, last year, Abrams was glad to have Clinton’s support in her run for Georgia governor:

Fast-forward the tape to this week, when Abrams was asked when she’d concede the Georgia gubernatorial election:

Apparently questioning the legitimacy of elections is not a “threat to Democracy” when a Democrat does it.

Care to let Abrams know that she’s threatening “democracy,” Mrs. Clinton? … Mrs. Clinton??

And Hillary Clinton herself is working hard to keep that narrative alive.

Tags: georgiaHillary ClintonStacey Abrams