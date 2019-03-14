New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t have the time or inclination to debate heretics who disagree with the alarmist Left on global warming and he wants to plug his ears and move forward:

The science is so “settled” that he’s refusing to discuss it with anybody who’s not a fellow traveler.

Not at all.

Trending

He’s got his priorities.

Shorter de Blasio:

Yeah, apparently not all walls are bad:

***

Related:

‘Yikes’! Reports about how much taxpayer money ‘Bill de Blasio’s wife can’t account for’ are jaw-dropping

Serial money flusher Bill de Blasio tells NYCers what they should be putting in their toilets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioClimate changeglobal warmingNew York City