New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t have the time or inclination to debate heretics who disagree with the alarmist Left on global warming and he wants to plug his ears and move forward:

"We don’t debate global warming in New York City. Not anymore. The only question is where to build the barriers to protect us from rising seas and the inevitable next storm, and how fast we can build them." — @NYCMayorhttps://t.co/Ww6UI9GesP — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 14, 2019

The science is so “settled” that he’s refusing to discuss it with anybody who’s not a fellow traveler.

WrongThink will not be tolerated. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 14, 2019

Not at all.

Fix the subway you dope "Climate change" isn't something singing kumbaya and paper straws will solve — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) March 14, 2019

He’s got his priorities.

You've seen too many movies. — Alien Libertarian (@InfernalDante86) March 14, 2019

Get to work. Cheaper than the Green New Deal and reduces the likelihood we'll be scrubbing clothes in the creek. https://t.co/kxgB8sOA0w — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 14, 2019

Uh, the entire waterfront in Williamsburg and Brooklyn has buildings going up and they aren't on his cute map there. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2019

Seems developers in NYC are debating the risks of climate change by their actions. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 14, 2019

Shorter de Blasio:

Oh , you mean ' build the (sea)wall' ? — Cinnamin M (@CinnaminM) March 14, 2019

Yeah, apparently not all walls are bad:

Walls don't work — Ken Snyder (@KenSnyder4) March 14, 2019

Build bridges not barriers — Al Schner (@StreetsMacD) March 14, 2019

