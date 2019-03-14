Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign officially launched Thursday morning, but because his trek around the state (and eventually the nation) will be powered by the dreaded fossil fuels that progressives say will lead to the extinction of the human race, he needed some gas money:

Quick update from the road in Iowa. We just filled up the Dodge Grand Caravan for $28.53. Your donations are literally keeping us fueled up as we begin this campaign. Chip in $28.53 now to keep us on the road: https://t.co/ckAgjYlwKN pic.twitter.com/5vevrjBp6l — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019

Judging from many of the replies, the donations are rolling in to fuel O’Rourke’s 2020 push.

Guy warning of imminent climate catastrophe has his followers giving him minivan gas money. What a country. https://t.co/a2xEuiIb7y — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2019

Should be driving A Tesla. I mean… He thinks human extinction is at stake… Said so today. https://t.co/Emji6AWivI — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 14, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.

If the future of the world is at stake from climate change, shouldn't you be driving a Prius? https://t.co/ILhqFmwT7w — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

Given the severity of O’Rourke’s warning, should he be driving or flying at all?

Ride a bike. — Valerie Austin (@valarie_austin) March 15, 2019

wow Beto climate changing with campaign donations. that's f-ed up https://t.co/S2rYjEoHiP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 15, 2019

And the fossil fuel “crisis” aside, people are pretty sure O’Rourke could afford a few fill-ups:

my man's a judge's son who married into billionaire money, and here's out here bumming off twitter randos for gas money https://t.co/WDP1x0DG8g — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2019

This guy's in-laws are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. https://t.co/pdnXz2hOS6 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 15, 2019

A billionaire, begging for gas money. https://t.co/pP5d00Z7qv — Smattlight Savings Time (@mdrache) March 14, 2019

His wife is LITERALLY a billionaire and poor people are giving him their money. 🤣 https://t.co/9GGM2nb8jQ — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 14, 2019

You married a billionaire heiress I’m sure you have gas money Furry — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 15, 2019

He should at the very least be traveling on a solar-powered skateboard or something.