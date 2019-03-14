Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign officially launched Thursday morning, but because his trek around the state (and eventually the nation) will be powered by the dreaded fossil fuels that progressives say will lead to the extinction of the human race, he needed some gas money:

Judging from many of the replies, the donations are rolling in to fuel O’Rourke’s 2020 push.

Trending

Fact check: TRUE.

Given the severity of O’Rourke’s warning, should he be driving or flying at all?

And the fossil fuel “crisis” aside, people are pretty sure O’Rourke could afford a few fill-ups:

He should at the very least be traveling on a solar-powered skateboard or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBeto O'RourkeClimate changeglobal warming