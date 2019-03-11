As we told you earlier, the DNC announced that the party’s 2020 nominating convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kellyanne Conway helped out the media by providing what would be an excellent headline for the story:

Four years too late, Democrats go to Wisconsin. https://t.co/xeuvE5Jtg5 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 11, 2019

Ouch! Hillary Clinton hardest hit.

HRC will need a road map to find it. https://t.co/GAar1W2Jb2 — Carl Seacat (@SeacatGardens) March 11, 2019

I think the Dems picked Milwaukee to make sure Hillary wouldn't show up. https://t.co/Ud0lzkPGLF — RobbKingOfTheBrokers (@BrokerRobb) March 11, 2019

LOL.