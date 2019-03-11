The Iowa Caucuses are about eleven months off, and so far the preferred candidates among state Democrats polled are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren:
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders lead the pack among likely Iowa caucusgoers, according to a new #IowaPoll. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker also chart.
But the bottom of the poll shows that some have some serious work to do in the state:
Bill de Blasio might be pleased to see that his support in Iowa has been equally distributed here:
