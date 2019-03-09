HR1, which is the Democrats’ so-called “For the People Act,” has passed the House:

YESTERDAY: House passes the For The People Act, better known as #HR1 https://t.co/Tekwpz8Ooy pic.twitter.com/McShTI6AJE — The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2019

Democrats say the bill would bolster election security, but Rep. Dan Crenshaw helped expose the Left’s “priorities” and concerns on the issue of voting:

Today I offered a motion to recommit #HR1 reaffirming that only US citizens should have the right to vote. Dems rejected it. Next time you go to the ballot box, keep that in mind. The future of their party is in cities like San Fran, where illegals can vote. Let that sink in. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

And Rep. Crenshaw’s tweet sure did anger many on the Left side of the aisle. Crenshaw later had this exchange with Dem Rep. Joe Kennedy III:

As GOP stands unified against a bill to strengthen our democracy & increase transparency in our elections, it’s important to remember that the #NC09 seat is vacant because a GOP candidate tried to steal an election & only failed because local journalists uncovered the truth. #HR1 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 8, 2019

You do realize your bill #HR1 would actually make that kind of fraud in #NC09 LEGAL. Right? TRUTH: it would legalize vote harvesting across the entire country, use your tax $ to do it, and limit free speech drastically. All in the name of “democracy.” Even ACLU opposes it. https://t.co/Pn72uB3hEe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 9, 2019

With Republican control of the Senate and Trump in the White House, the Dems’ HR1 isn’t going anywhere, but they’re going to keep trying.

Ballot harvesting should be outlawed. What happened in CA is scandalous. Rep Crenshaw is spot on here. https://t.co/0c0dRHWQTk — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) March 9, 2019

This is something that continues to be overlooked. What went on in NC has actually been made legal in CA and likely directly led to Democrat wins in Orange Co, so spare me the outrage. #HR1 is a dumpster fire. https://t.co/m4b6s3tWZn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 9, 2019

Crenshaw is definitely a rising star and, so far, it seems deservedly so (which is not always the case, as we know…) — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 9, 2019



