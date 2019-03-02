President Trump’s speaking at CPAC today in Washington, DC, and among the topics the president’s addressing is AOC and the Democrats’ Green New Deal proposal:

Now Trump delighting CPAC crowd with his windmill speech and mocking the Green New Deal — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 2, 2019

Trump shredded the GND but also encouraged the Dems to keep pushing it:

Pres Trump ridicules Democrats "Green New Deal," referring to it as the "new green deal." "Is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling," he says, as if asking for electricity under the "Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/Xe5Pcd0B4A — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 2, 2019

Trump mocks the Green New Deal at #CPAC2019 "I encourage it. I think it's really something Democrats should promote. When the wind stops blowing, that's the end of your electric," he jokes. pic.twitter.com/3GZu6snUFt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 2, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump on @AOC 's GREEN NEW DEAL … " No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing, that's the end of your electric. Let's hurry up! Darling, darling is the wind blowing today? I would like to watch television, darling."

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #CPAC2019 #POTUS45 pic.twitter.com/EWcrwdHnWA — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) March 2, 2019

Has AOC tweeted a condemnation yet? You know it’s coming!

.@realDonaldTrump on Green New Deal: "Is the wind blowing today? I'd like to watch television." That's a great line!! #CPAC — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 2, 2019

Watch TV or maybe even cook a hamburger, heaven forbid.