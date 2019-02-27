BUSTED!

Apparently, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Americans will have to eat fewer hamburgers to save the planet from global warming, she meant Americans who don’t work for her. That’s reportedly her Chief of Staff just casually destroying the Earth while the celebrity socialist watches:

WE ONLY HAVE 12 YEARS, AOC! SHAME:

 

Libs are furious at Caleb Hull for posting the photos. Yep . . . those same libs who cheered when Sarah Sanders and other Republicans get chased out of restaurants don’t like this photo. Got it:

Trending

AOC, as you’d guess, is not happy with the attention:

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, last heard from over his investigative report on a pastry chef at Mar-a-Lago, called it “creepy stuff”:

He doesn’t get it:

Maybe Sommer will investigate the chef who cooked the burger next?

Yeah . . . “weird” how this keeps happening:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGreen New Deal