Apparently, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Americans will have to eat fewer hamburgers to save the planet from global warming, she meant Americans who don’t work for her. That’s reportedly her Chief of Staff just casually destroying the Earth while the celebrity socialist watches:

Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? smh pic.twitter.com/sJanAC1Oz2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

WE ONLY HAVE 12 YEARS, AOC! SHAME:

Libs are furious at Caleb Hull for posting the photos. Yep . . . those same libs who cheered when Sarah Sanders and other Republicans get chased out of restaurants don’t like this photo. Got it:

to be clear, this picture was only taken and sent to me because AOC told the country to eat less hamburgers and her COS is here eating a hamburger. Notice how she wasn’t confronted and forced to leave the restaurant like liberals have been doing to the GOP? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

People are Very Mad Online in this thread. I didn’t take the pic but I guess the only thing that would have been acceptable for the person who did is if they confronted AOC and screamed in her face until she left the restaurant like the libs do 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

hArAsSiNg pEoPlE iN rEsTaUrAnTs iS sO rUdE aNd cReEpY dUdE pic.twitter.com/IU6p5vswdw — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

AOC, as you’d guess, is not happy with the attention:

Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

a) it would help if it was funny

b) a former Coast Guard member literally got arrested plotting to kill me last week and Republican journalists have been paying stakeout photographers to take pictures of me going inside my house, maybe read a room

c) the tweet is still creepy! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, last heard from over his investigative report on a pastry chef at Mar-a-Lago, called it “creepy stuff”:

This is creepy stuff, Caleb. Interesting that you only hit on the hamburger justification a couple minutes after posting the first tweet, which was just a grainy picture of two people having dinner. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 27, 2019

He doesn’t get it:

So you think a powerful politician who is trying to impose her will on Americans and force them to make the food choices she wants shouldn’t have her hypocrisy pointed out? Interesting. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 27, 2019

It takes real chutzpah for @willsommer to lecture @CalebJHull on food-related journalism. Hull tweeted a photo, btw. Sommer posted a story. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 27, 2019

Maybe Sommer will investigate the chef who cooked the burger next?

Can’t wait to read your expose on how the line cook who made that burger once read a YouTube comment about chemtrails. https://t.co/nSL3GGLsyp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 27, 2019

Yeah . . . “weird” how this keeps happening:

AOC and the Dems are triggered by someone taking a picture of her COS eating a hamburger after lecturing the country on eating less of them, but they have no issue screaming in the faces of those in the Trump admin until they're forced to leave restaurants. Weird how that works. https://t.co/9SGlcVRZPn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

It’s absolutely amazing watching the leftist meltdown in my mentions over AOC just being proven to be a giant hypocrite again lmao — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

