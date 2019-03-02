As we told you earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s “total bravery” in calling Lynn Patton a “prop” for GOP Rep. Mark Meadows at the House Oversight Committee hearing for Michael Cohen.

Suggesting that a black Republican woman was too weak and dumb to think for herself, not to mention saying a Republican engaged in a “racist act” by inviting her, was too much for FBN’s Charles Payne:

It took a couple days, but Ocasio-Cortez fired back this way, and it’s far from unpredictable:

In other words, AOC will be the one who decides who is “parading them around” and who isn’t? Payne responded respectfully, not that it will resonate with the socialist Dem Rep from New York:

Frankly we’re not sure she gets that.

You know, we’re starting to think that no matter what a Republican does or says, AOC & company will find a reason to call it racism while maintaining ZERO self-awareness. *Eye roll*

This is the true goal of lefty politicians:

Bingo.

