As we told you earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s “total bravery” in calling Lynn Patton a “prop” for GOP Rep. Mark Meadows at the House Oversight Committee hearing for Michael Cohen.

Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism https://t.co/z7K0idYd0F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Suggesting that a black Republican woman was too weak and dumb to think for herself, not to mention saying a Republican engaged in a “racist act” by inviting her, was too much for FBN’s Charles Payne:

How many Black people are o your staff? https://t.co/X8hzCDFfHx — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 28, 2019

It took a couple days, but Ocasio-Cortez fired back this way, and it’s far from unpredictable:

We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around to show the world how diverse our team is, and use that as some kind of evidence of the absence of racism. That’s what tokenism is. https://t.co/5qWMqy9522 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

In other words, AOC will be the one who decides who is “parading them around” and who isn’t? Payne responded respectfully, not that it will resonate with the socialist Dem Rep from New York:

Thanks for getting back. Its disappointing rhetoric to suggest people are paraded and belittle hiring of Black people as tokenism. Moreover, questioning their accomplishments is even more problematic. You get that. BTW some of the Black folks on your staff my want to be visible. https://t.co/jvCKNGt6kV — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 2, 2019

Frankly we’re not sure she gets that.

"We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around…" pic.twitter.com/vBjkIhUoQq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

Imagine if Trump tweeted this: "We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around" https://t.co/4ZynTeRFWF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

She just pulled the political version of "Well I have black friends" — Ryan Sotelo (@RyBond007) March 2, 2019

Oh the irony! — Ashley Jameson (@TsarinaAJ) March 2, 2019

“We keep them in the back” — Joe Blow (@nta71) March 2, 2019

You know, we’re starting to think that no matter what a Republican does or says, AOC & company will find a reason to call it racism while maintaining ZERO self-awareness. *Eye roll*

My God. @aoc is revealing herself to be a despicable person. https://t.co/Fxt2hKHd9x — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 2, 2019

I need clearer rules. Can I tweet that my staff is diverse so long as I am not parading it around? And hypothetically, if I have a black friend — and I'm not saying I do, as I understand that would be racist tokenism — should I keep it to myself? https://t.co/teAqn01t6o — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 2, 2019

This is the true goal of lefty politicians:

That's @AOC , making sure that you can be called racist at any time, doesn't matter what you do. https://t.co/1tTHKLgRR3 — Eric Funke (@EricFunke1) March 2, 2019

Bingo.