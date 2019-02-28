As we told you yesterday, the Democrat leadership lost a House fight on a background check bill over ICE notification if an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a gun. Enough Democrats crossed over to put the ICE language in the bill, and many liberals were not happy. However, steps are reportedly being taken on the Left to ensure that such embarrassments to Speaker Pelosi never happen again, and those steps involve Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow progressive activists:

NEWS … In closed mtg, @SpeakerPelosi & @AOC both warn against Ds voting with Rs on procedural votes@AOC says she’ll alert progressive activists. @SpeakerPelosi: this is congress, not a day at the beachhttps://t.co/gHcfvKznCw by the great @BresPolitico and @heatherscope — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 28, 2019

Are the wants of some Reps’ constituency supposed to take a back seat to the wants of Pelosi, etc? Sounds like it:

Translation: House D members are going to vote against the interests of their constituents so they can avoid facing the wrath of @AOC’s Twitter army. Sounds like elected representation at its finest. https://t.co/g67maOaMN3 — Jeremy Adler (@JeremyAdler) February 28, 2019

"And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the superstar New York freshman Democrat, suggested she would alert progressive activists when Democrats are voting with the GOP on these motions" Translation: I'll rat 'em out for ya Nancy. — Taylor Kelly (@TaylorKellyDC) February 28, 2019

AOC: don't think or vote for yourself or the district you represent, vote like me! — BradyLand (@DrunkenPromises) February 28, 2019

It’s almost as if the talk about wanting bipartisanship is total BS!

AOC policing the caucus. https://t.co/HHgSCdtDu9 — Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 28, 2019

This sounds entirely miserable pic.twitter.com/8707PPpNKx — Andrew Taverrite (@AndrewTaverrite) February 28, 2019

The beatings will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/HGPVRjElzP — William Allison (@WilliamAllison) February 28, 2019

Without a doubt.