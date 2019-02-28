As we told you yesterday, the Democrat leadership lost a House fight on a background check bill over ICE notification if an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a gun. Enough Democrats crossed over to put the ICE language in the bill, and many liberals were not happy. However, steps are reportedly being taken on the Left to ensure that such embarrassments to Speaker Pelosi never happen again, and those steps involve Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow progressive activists:

Are the wants of some Reps’ constituency supposed to take a back seat to the wants of Pelosi, etc? Sounds like it:

It’s almost as if the talk about wanting bipartisanship is total BS!

Without a doubt.

