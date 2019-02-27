House Democrats have been trying to keep a provision out of their background check bill that would make it the law to notify ICE when an illegal alien attempts to purchase a gun. The Democrats lost that fight because too many crossed over and voted for the motion to recommit:
220-209, House Republicans win a "motion to recommit" to amend the gun bill to ensure ICE knows when an undocumented immigrant tries to buy a gun.
Awkward defeat for Democratic leaders, who pushed for a NO vote; 26 Democrats voted YES anyway.
240-190, House passes the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 to require universal background checks for gun buyers.
These 26 House Democrats voted with Republicans to ensure that ICE knows when a person in the US without legal status attempts to buy a gun. pic.twitter.com/74lW8i11cV
The 8 Republicans who voted to require universal gun background checks:
Buchanan
Diaz-Balart
Fitzpatrick
Hurd
King (NY)
Mast
Smith (NJ)
Upton
The 2 Democrats who voted NO:
Golden
Petersonhttps://t.co/jSJZzRv3ck
In case you’re wondering, don’t expect the House-passed gun background checks bill to advance in the Senate.
Even @SenatorCollins is skeptical—she says she favors Manchin-Toomey but this goes beyond that.
The Rep. Ocasio-Cortez superfans of @JusticeDems aren’t happy:
How did Nancy Pelosi let this happen? https://t.co/wJaMLOddrk
The NRCC is nothing short of amused:
Pass the popcorn!
Justice Dems apparently NOT fans of keeping guns out of the hands of criminal illegal immigrants https://t.co/foUCpsHfdn
some consternation on the left with the House Democrats’ inability to keep their troops together https://t.co/UlK6vsWYhN
