House Democrats have been trying to keep a provision out of their background check bill that would make it the law to notify ICE when an illegal alien attempts to purchase a gun. The Democrats lost that fight because too many crossed over and voted for the motion to recommit:

220-209, House Republicans win a "motion to recommit" to amend the gun bill to ensure ICE knows when an undocumented immigrant tries to buy a gun. Awkward defeat for Democratic leaders, who pushed for a NO vote; 26 Democrats voted YES anyway. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

240-190, House passes the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 to require universal background checks for gun buyers. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

These 26 House Democrats voted with Republicans to ensure that ICE knows when a person in the US without legal status attempts to buy a gun. pic.twitter.com/74lW8i11cV — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

The 8 Republicans who voted to require universal gun background checks: Buchanan

Diaz-Balart

Fitzpatrick

Hurd

King (NY)

Mast

Smith (NJ)

Upton The 2 Democrats who voted NO: Golden

Petersonhttps://t.co/jSJZzRv3ck — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

In case you’re wondering, don’t expect the House-passed gun background checks bill to advance in the Senate. Even @SenatorCollins is skeptical—she says she favors Manchin-Toomey but this goes beyond that. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

The Rep. Ocasio-Cortez superfans of @JusticeDems aren’t happy:

How did Nancy Pelosi let this happen? https://t.co/wJaMLOddrk — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 27, 2019

The NRCC is nothing short of amused:

Pass the popcorn!

Justice Dems apparently NOT fans of keeping guns out of the hands of criminal illegal immigrants https://t.co/foUCpsHfdn — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) February 27, 2019