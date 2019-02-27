House Democrats have been trying to keep a provision out of their background check bill that would make it the law to notify ICE when an illegal alien attempts to purchase a gun. The Democrats lost that fight because too many crossed over and voted for the motion to recommit:

Trending

The Rep. Ocasio-Cortez superfans of @JusticeDems aren’t happy:

The NRCC is nothing short of amused:

Pass the popcorn!

Tags: Democratsgun controlHouse DemocratsICEillegal immigrationNancy Pelosi