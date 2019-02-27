As you now know, Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee today, and he delivered a closing statement that sounded as if it could have been written by a member of the anti-Trump Resistance (maybe it was). However, the chair of the Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, thinks it was a moment to be remembered… for a long time:

Cummings after Cohen hearing: Today was a very important day. I told my staff, 200 years from now, people will be talking about this moment..we have a situation where we have strayed so far away from normal in our country..I think today was at least an opportunity to do that — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 27, 2019

200 years? No kidding? Yep:

WATCH: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) speaks to reporters after Michael Cohen’s testimony, says Congress has an important job to do.@RepCummings: “I tell my staff that, 200 years from now, people will be reading about this moment. ” pic.twitter.com/HSzu128k1u — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 27, 2019

Maybe a bit of a stretch? Yeah, most likely:

Cummings should undertake serious counseling or stop using whatever he’s using …. — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) February 27, 2019

200 years? Is he kidding? It’ll be forgotten by next week. — H Kirsh (@HKirsh1) February 27, 2019

You won't remember any of it by Friday. https://t.co/m9MtVGdpPh — JWF (@JammieWF) February 27, 2019

So basically it depends on what your definition of “200 years” is.