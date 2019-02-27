As you now know, Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee today, and he delivered a closing statement that sounded as if it could have been written by a member of the anti-Trump Resistance (maybe it was). However, the chair of the Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, thinks it was a moment to be remembered… for a long time:

200 years? No kidding? Yep:

Maybe a bit of a stretch? Yeah, most likely:

So basically it depends on what your definition of “200 years” is.

