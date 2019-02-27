The House Oversight Committee hearing with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen came to a conclusion this evening, but not without Cohen offering a closing statement that basically threw himself on the mercy of the anti-Trump Resistance:

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen: I fear that if Donald Trump loses the 2020 election, there will 'never be a peaceful transfer of power.' MORE: https://t.co/sKIXYcWpqu #amagenda pic.twitter.com/gh8Gz8gGJv — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 27, 2019

Cohen delivers closing remarks aimed at President Trump, who is currently in Vietnam for a nuclear-arms summit with Kim Jong Un: "You don't cuddle up to our adversaries." — Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen delivers a scathing denunciation of Trump in his closing remarks, speaking directly to Trump and saying that Trump's actions denigrate the office of the president and are "simply un-American." Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/6ZSTHXjquZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 27, 2019

None of that exactly proves, well, anything really:

Cohen's closing remarks are a sweeping denunciation of Trump that serves no apparent purpose — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 27, 2019

Maybe, maybe not:

Listening to Cohen audition for a job on CNN — Iris 🇺🇸 (@LadyB117) February 27, 2019

CNN is pleased to announce that Michael Cohen

passed his audition for a future news anchor job. pic.twitter.com/V5hf2zAw13 — Cicero (@marionebridge) February 27, 2019

Cohen was really swinging for the Resistance fences with that one. Was the lib media impressed? We’ll find out after Cohen gets out of jail.