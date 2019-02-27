The House Oversight Committee hearing with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen came to a conclusion this evening, but not without Cohen offering a closing statement that basically threw himself on the mercy of the anti-Trump Resistance:

Trending

None of that exactly proves, well, anything really:

Maybe, maybe not:

Cohen was really swinging for the Resistance fences with that one. Was the lib media impressed? We’ll find out after Cohen gets out of jail.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHouse Oversight CommitteeMichael CohenRussia