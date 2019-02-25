The Left is working hard to start a general panic about man-made climate change, doing everything from saying that to stop global warming, it’s time to consider not having kids if people won’t implement the Green New Deal, and also wealth from billionaires might have to be confiscated (they like to cut right to the chase don’t they?). Meanwhile, at CNN, they’re trying to help the libs sound the alarm this way:

The extreme weather that comes with climate change is becoming the new normal, so normal that people aren't talking about it as much — and that could make them less motivated to take steps to fight global warming, according to new research https://t.co/FvLBkbnXXf — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2019

And CNN’s becoming so ridiculous that people are talking about it… quite often, actually:

How about you go first, and leave the "normal" people alone until you do? #assholes https://t.co/ccBn6HhPPd — BT (@back_ttys) February 25, 2019

That's the thing with practically all of their proposals. The "normal" people are the only people who are being forced to sacrifice anything. — BT (@back_ttys) February 25, 2019

Ugh…. goodness… this is just getting old… old and tired… — Big Hoss (@TooeleMustangs) February 25, 2019

Older people have been through this kind of alarmism repeatedly, so maybe that’s why it doesn’t catch on with everybody:

1970's = 2nd Ice Age

1980's = 1) Acid Rain

2) Hole in the ozone layer

3) nuclear winter

1990's = Polar ice caps will melt in 10 years.

2000's = Climate change #Hoax https://t.co/miHALHhiCq — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) February 25, 2019

“..reports from fisherman, sea hunters and explorers point to radical change in climate…with in a few years its predicted that due to ice melt sea level rise will make most costal cities uninhabitable” American Meteorological Society 1922. 100 years ofBS and people still buy it — My Opinionation (@myopinionation1) February 25, 2019

Warming wasn't the scare tactic in 1978. It was a looming Ice Age! https://t.co/3WNFT3IMnL — Curtis Armstrong (@soylentgreen13) February 25, 2019

So maybe that all has something to do with it, CNN.