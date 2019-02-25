The Left is working hard to start a general panic about man-made climate change, doing everything from saying that to stop global warming, it’s time to consider not having kids if people won’t implement the Green New Deal, and also wealth from billionaires might have to be confiscated (they like to cut right to the chase don’t they?). Meanwhile, at CNN, they’re trying to help the libs sound the alarm this way:

And CNN’s becoming so ridiculous that people are talking about it… quite often, actually:

Older people have been through this kind of alarmism repeatedly, so maybe that’s why it doesn’t catch on with everybody:

So maybe that all has something to do with it, CNN.

