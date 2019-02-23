Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted everybody to know that she doesn’t just pay lip service to the Left’s “living wage” talk, but she actually lives it in how her own staffers are compensated:
Leadership starts with our choices.
That’s why I decided that no one on my staff will make less than $52k/year.
It’s likely one of the highest entry-level salaries on the Hill. We pinch pennies elsewhere, but it’s worth every dime to pay a living wage.https://t.co/IxfNH4632h
Oh really? Dan Bongino dropped a serious “generosity” buzzkill on that tweet:
She’s NOT paying this “living wage,” YOU are. Does she really believe her own nonsense? https://t.co/tW1WskOCqf
And that’s an addendum that absolutely had to be made.
Easy to do when it is someone else's money https://t.co/VYuRLCHofI
What she should have done if she really believed her own 💩, was to take her own salary, put it in the same bucket and divide it amongst her team so that they could all make the same amount (including her) 😏 #SocialismSucks
Um that's taxpayers money @AOC. Are you seriously this stupid? https://t.co/yDKLXlEkgT
She didn't decide anything. There are Congressional rules & limits…
AOC has since attempted to school people making similar claims about her previous tweet:
A lot of people commenting don’t know how Congressional salaries work.
Each member is given a set amount that they disburse. GOP has refused to increase budgets in years to give hard-working staff a raise, which means people helping to run the country are getting paid $30k/year.
It’s pretty sad that people think low Congressional staff pay is a good thing.
Low pay a big reason why money in politics is a problem – you can make a lot more money becoming a lobbyist & setting up a relationship w/ one, since the actual job doesn’t pay enough.
Domino effect.
Well, she tried anyway:
You decided and it’s easy for you with taxpayer money. What job have you ever funded through your own success? Ans: Not a single one.
You are so generous with our money 🙄
Hey, don’t make her remind everybody who’s in charge again!