Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted everybody to know that she doesn’t just pay lip service to the Left’s “living wage” talk, but she actually lives it in how her own staffers are compensated:

Leadership starts with our choices. That’s why I decided that no one on my staff will make less than $52k/year. It’s likely one of the highest entry-level salaries on the Hill. We pinch pennies elsewhere, but it’s worth every dime to pay a living wage.https://t.co/IxfNH4632h — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

Oh really? Dan Bongino dropped a serious “generosity” buzzkill on that tweet:

She’s NOT paying this “living wage,” YOU are. Does she really believe her own nonsense? https://t.co/tW1WskOCqf — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 23, 2019

And that’s an addendum that absolutely had to be made.

Easy to do when it is someone else's money https://t.co/VYuRLCHofI — Alan Taylor (@coloradoquipper) February 23, 2019

What she should have done if she really believed her own 💩, was to take her own salary, put it in the same bucket and divide it amongst her team so that they could all make the same amount (including her) 😏 #SocialismSucks — LasCosasComoSon (@Cosas__Como_Son) February 23, 2019

Um that's taxpayers money @AOC. Are you seriously this stupid? https://t.co/yDKLXlEkgT — Dean Fields (@Nascarman14) February 23, 2019

She didn't decide anything. There are Congressional rules & limits… — Connie (@GirlPainting) February 23, 2019

AOC has since attempted to school people making similar claims about her previous tweet:

A lot of people commenting don’t know how Congressional salaries work. Each member is given a set amount that they disburse. GOP has refused to increase budgets in years to give hard-working staff a raise, which means people helping to run the country are getting paid $30k/year. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

It’s pretty sad that people think low Congressional staff pay is a good thing. Low pay a big reason why money in politics is a problem – you can make a lot more money becoming a lobbyist & setting up a relationship w/ one, since the actual job doesn’t pay enough. Domino effect. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

Well, she tried anyway:

You decided and it’s easy for you with taxpayer money. What job have you ever funded through your own success? Ans: Not a single one. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 23, 2019

You are so generous with our money 🙄 — Steph (@steph93065) February 23, 2019

Hey, don’t make her remind everybody who’s in charge again!