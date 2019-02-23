Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wanted everybody to know that she doesn’t just pay lip service to the Left’s “living wage” talk, but she actually lives it in how her own staffers are compensated:

Oh really? Dan Bongino dropped a serious “generosity” buzzkill on that tweet:

And that’s an addendum that absolutely had to be made.

AOC has since attempted to school people making similar claims about her previous tweet:

Well, she tried anyway:

Hey, don’t make her remind everybody who’s in charge again!

