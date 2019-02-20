Photos in a news article showing Dem senator and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand working in her kitchen had some people noticing something not-so-genuine about her apron:

'I just laughed so hard': People are noticing something odd about Kirsten Gillibrand's apron in this photo https://t.co/w2yXsDL0FE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 20, 2019

That “new apron crease” was something else. But there’s even more in one of the pictures that might be an issue for Gillibrand with the lefty base:

There’s a whole lotta stuff that could trigger progressives in that pic!

"Is this how humans do this fooding thing?" https://t.co/PileQKjghK — LazloToth (@LazloToth2) February 20, 2019

The weirdest part of this photo is that the apron still has the crease lines from when it was in the package. https://t.co/O0NWbIM8XW — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019

The whole picture just screams “genuine,” doesn’t it?