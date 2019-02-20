Photos in a news article showing Dem senator and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand working in her kitchen had some people noticing something not-so-genuine about her apron:

That “new apron crease” was something else. But there’s even more in one of the pictures that might be an issue for Gillibrand with the lefty base:

There’s a whole lotta stuff that could trigger progressives in that pic!

The whole picture just screams “genuine,” doesn’t it?

Tags: Kirsten GillibrandPETA