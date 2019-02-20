Photos in a news article showing Dem senator and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand working in her kitchen had some people noticing something not-so-genuine about her apron:
'I just laughed so hard': People are noticing something odd about Kirsten Gillibrand's apron in this photo https://t.co/w2yXsDL0FE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 20, 2019
That “new apron crease” was something else. But there’s even more in one of the pictures that might be an issue for Gillibrand with the lefty base:
Problematic. pic.twitter.com/BpOo5gFdhe
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) February 20, 2019
There’s a whole lotta stuff that could trigger progressives in that pic!
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 20, 2019
"Is this how humans do this fooding thing?" https://t.co/PileQKjghK
— LazloToth (@LazloToth2) February 20, 2019
The weirdest part of this photo is that the apron still has the crease lines from when it was in the package. https://t.co/O0NWbIM8XW
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 20, 2019
The whole picture just screams “genuine,” doesn’t it?