On Thursday night we told you about Beto O’Rourke telling MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that he’d get rid of El Paso’s border wall if he could (and all border walls for that matter):

Beto O'Rourke tells Chris Hayes that yes, he'd make El Paso's border wall disappear

This was O’Rourke’s reasoning:

Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019

Brit Hume spotted something in the above video of O’Rourke’s comments that, whatever the Democrats want to make out of it, runs counter to their “walls don’t work” argument:

In which he says existing walls and fences have forced illegals toward the most dangerous places to cross, which means they are indeed a deterrent. His sympathies as expressed here are entirely with those crossing illegally. He clearly wants to make it easier for them. https://t.co/QiiZWmqd8G — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 15, 2019

O’Rourke’s attempted wall slam on Trump has backfired like Jim Acosta’s a while back.