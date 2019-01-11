The amount of self-ownage during Jim Acosta’s reporting from the border yesterday was massive, and it carried over into today at the White House when President Trump praised CNN’s intrepid Resistance reporter:

“Good job yesterday, I appreciate it” Trump tells Jim Acosta in the Oval office — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 11, 2019

LMAO!

Ahahahahahahaha now that right there is funny https://t.co/xOfBtF61Fq — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 11, 2019

Thanks to Acosta’s very informative reports, he inadvertently helped break down the wall between Trump and the mainstream media!

BRUTAL — RBe (@RBPundit) January 11, 2019

the libs are getting absolutely owned https://t.co/8lQS89UXzv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 11, 2019

This is fabulous and hilarious.#BuildTheWall — Jenifer Bowen (@4womenIfight) January 11, 2019

Anyone have video? I need this. https://t.co/hrAGu7oiJS — RBe (@RBPundit) January 11, 2019

Here it is:

If that doesn’t keep you smiling all weekend, nothing will!