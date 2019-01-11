The amount of self-ownage during Jim Acosta’s reporting from the border yesterday was massive, and it carried over into today at the White House when President Trump praised CNN’s intrepid Resistance reporter:
Thanks to Acosta’s very informative reports, he inadvertently helped break down the wall between Trump and the mainstream media!
Here it is:
If that doesn’t keep you smiling all weekend, nothing will!