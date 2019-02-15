The Jussie Smollett story continues to unfold. Just today Chicago police took two Nigerian men who work with Smollett on “Empire” into custody and upgraded them from “persons of interest” to “suspects” — that is until Friday night, when the men were released:

Police say the men were released after “new evidence” came to light:

Trending

As the Chicago PD continues its investigation, Smollett, who police say they still are considering the victim, has reportedly retained a defense attorney who has a client you’ve already heard of:

Further developments in the fast-moving story keep coming, and people have a lot of questions.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicagohate crimesJussie SmollettMichael Cohen