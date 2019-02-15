The Jussie Smollett story continues to unfold. Just today Chicago police took two Nigerian men who work with Smollett on “Empire” into custody and upgraded them from “persons of interest” to “suspects” — that is until Friday night, when the men were released:

BREAKING: Chicago police say they have released without charges two men questioned about the reported assault of "Empire" cast member Jussie Smollett. — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) February 16, 2019

BREAKING Brothers Questioned In Jussie Smollett Case Released By Police https://t.co/Dd6lc6yPfS — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) February 16, 2019

Police say the men were released after “new evidence” came to light:

#Breaking #CPD say no charges for 2 POI in #jussieSmollett. PD says it’s because of “new evidence” they learned in interrogations. The 2 men have been released after 48 hours in custody and were not charged. @Chicago_Police say they’re continuing to investigate. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

The Jussie Smollett case takes yet another turn. The two brothers held for questioning have been released due to “new evidence.” The latest on KCAL9 News at 10 p.m. and CBS2 News at 11 p.m. — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 16, 2019

As the Chicago PD continues its investigation, Smollett, who police say they still are considering the victim, has reportedly retained a defense attorney who has a client you’ve already heard of:

High-profile #Chicago defense attorney Michael Monico let it be known he was representing #JussieSmollett on @RoeConn radio show today. Monico also represents #MichaelCohen. He's considered one of the best defense lawyers in the country. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

Update: #JussieSmollett has obtained Michael Monico as his defense attorney. Monico is the high profile attorney who represents Michael Cohen. Follow Chicago-based @RaferWeigel for updates. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2019

Further developments in the fast-moving story keep coming, and people have a lot of questions.

Just when does Chicago PD officially say that the "assault" never happened? https://t.co/AzOSK3cRVt — Matt Maggio (@MaggioMatt) February 16, 2019

Why? I thought Jussie Smollett was a victim. — J. Virtue (@bornwithvirtue) February 16, 2019

Why would a victim hire a defense attorney…are the walls closing in? — Mike D (@aldomontoyia) February 16, 2019

They definitely know something about the attack. Anybody see Jussie today? https://t.co/tEIK5oGVwU — Tonya (@watchingfoxes) February 16, 2019

Hmm. A "victim" hires a defense attorney. https://t.co/Dt9KEwOOei — Fred (@whoya) February 16, 2019

UPDATE from @MrAndyNgo "Jussie Smollett has obtained Michael Monico as his defense attorney." Why would someone being labeled a "victim" in an "alleged attack" need a defense attorney? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/JtZGvxTwof — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) February 16, 2019

#MichaelCohen and #JussieSmollett have the same attorney!? I can’t explain in words how shocked I am. What is happening!? lol — KK Berd (@keny_berd) February 16, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.