Remember the two Nigerian guys brought in by Chicago Police as persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett case? Well, looks like they’ve graduated to suspect status:

Trending

More:

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said.

And speaking of “involved”:

So.

For what it’s worth:

“While we haven’t found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax,” police added. “The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect.”

If we were Smollett, we’d be cooperative, too. Gotta rack up as many brownie points as you can before the you-know-what hits the fan.

It always comes out eventually.

***

Update:

Here’s some more insight into the nature of the relationship between Smollett and the suspects:

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestedchicago policeEmpirehoaxJussie Smollettsuspects