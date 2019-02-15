Remember the two Nigerian guys brought in by Chicago Police as persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett case? Well, looks like they’ve graduated to suspect status:

Police now calling the brothers “Potential Suspects”. Detectives have probable cause that they may have been invovled in an alleged crime. Jussie Smollett is still being considered a victim. Interrogations continue today. @cbschicago #Empire — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 15, 2019

BREAKING: The two potential suspects in the Smollet investigation ARE under arrest. They are not able to leave; police have them under arrest. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

JUST IN: Two suspects in alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett were arrested today, Chicago police say. https://t.co/z0tGvZl11N pic.twitter.com/YAobKwo9vg — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said.

"Police also confirmed “they have a relationship with [Jussie].”https://t.co/9rlJblZIwL — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 15, 2019

“While we haven’t found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax,” police added. “The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect.”

If we were Smollett, we’d be cooperative, too. Gotta rack up as many brownie points as you can before the you-know-what hits the fan.

We will all know the truth of this soon. https://t.co/iB77GxAY0F — neontaster (@neontaster) February 15, 2019

It always comes out eventually.

Here’s some more insight into the nature of the relationship between Smollett and the suspects:

The two brothers being questioned about a reported attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollett both know the actor from working on the show and also spent time with him at a gym, according to their attorney. https://t.co/lMLswKUHr5 pic.twitter.com/hrm41uacUW — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 15, 2019

