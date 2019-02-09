Last month New York lefties, including Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton and many others, applauded wildly after the passage of a barbaric late-term abortion law:

Today New York State Senate passed the Reproductive Health Act which redefines person as“a human being who has been born and is alive” and which permits abortion in some cases to birth!

This was their reaction after passing the bill#WickednessInHighPlaces pic.twitter.com/OKYW4kspG6 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 22, 2019

The #ReproductiveHealthAct is now law in New York State. We lit the spire pink to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/dJbZqvWefV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2019

Will Cuomo and the rest be happy to know their beloved new law is already making a difference?

Accused murderer spared abortion charge after Cuomo's new law https://t.co/aT7DMd7Cba pic.twitter.com/EMH4rZNVXs — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2019

New York's abortion law helped out a man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend https://t.co/RTMotFlBkJ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 9, 2019

Via the New York Post:

Prosecutors initially included a charge of abortion against the Queens man arrested Friday in his pregnant girlfriend’s murder — but rescinded it because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new Reproductive Health Act. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown sent out a press release saying Anthony Hobson, 48, would be charged with second-degree abortion as well as murder in Sunday’s fatal stabbing of Jennifer Irigoyen, 35. But a DA spokeswoman later told The Post that the abortion charge “was repealed by the Legislature, and this is the law as it exists today.”

Congrats all around, liberal New York politicians!

So this is off to a good start https://t.co/lS2z8Y1Zvh — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 9, 2019

Just wonderful. *Eye roll*

Oh my God this is sick.He didn't get charged for murdering the baby because it's now ok to kill babies in NY. https://t.co/lkxBseJIL4 — Cassidy Phoenyx (@cassidyphoenyx) February 9, 2019

It didn’t take long for someone to take advantage. — Nicol Jones (@nickijones9) February 9, 2019

Always remember: People gathered in New York’s statehouse to cheer the passage of this moral dumpster fire. https://t.co/lPONF2irsh — Michael Haugen (@HaugenATX) February 9, 2019

And it was disgusting.