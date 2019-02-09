Last month New York lefties, including Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton and many others, applauded wildly after the passage of a barbaric late-term abortion law:

Will Cuomo and the rest be happy to know their beloved new law is already making a difference?

Via the New York Post:

Prosecutors initially included a charge of abortion against the Queens man arrested Friday in his pregnant girlfriend’s murder — but rescinded it because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new Reproductive Health Act.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown sent out a press release saying Anthony Hobson, 48, would be charged with second-degree abortion as well as murder in Sunday’s fatal stabbing of Jennifer Irigoyen, 35.

But a DA spokeswoman later told The Post that the abortion charge “was repealed by the Legislature, and this is the law as it exists today.”

Congrats all around, liberal New York politicians!

Just wonderful. *Eye roll*

And it was disgusting.

