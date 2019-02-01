Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign rollout continues ahead of whatever her “big announcement” will be on February 9th, and she was on CNBC this morning taking on the nation’s billionaires:

As is often the case when Warren speaks, self-awareness detectors were flatlining:

Arguably stole money based on a lie and prevented actual minorities from advancing. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 1, 2019

Her whole career was made possible by millionaires and billionaires supporting Harvard. — Yankee, Esq. (@CTAppeals) February 1, 2019

Calling out freeloaders as she is being paid to be a US Senator while at the same time spending her time to get a different job. — Chris (@Chris048) February 1, 2019

And with Cory Booker now having entered the presidential fray, Warren’s rhetoric is only bound to get more over the top.

Note: Liz Warren is worth about 8-10M (roughly 4x the net worth of most Senators) and has worked in Academia and Government her entire life. https://t.co/YyXELtGUjJ — Damn True (@DamnTrue) February 1, 2019

I don’t think most billionaires became billionaires because they were freeloaders. Most politicians became politicians because they talk more than they ever accomplish. — David Kraus (@krausmd1) February 1, 2019

Um… the top 1% pays 40% of the taxes. How is that being a free loader? — David Jones (@Aventador480) February 1, 2019

How many jobs have these people created? How many jobs has @SenWarren created in her long productive life? — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) February 1, 2019

We’ll wait for an answer from the senator. #Crickets