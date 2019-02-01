Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign rollout continues ahead of whatever her “big announcement” will be on February 9th, and she was on CNBC this morning taking on the nation’s billionaires:

As is often the case when Warren speaks, self-awareness detectors were flatlining:

And with Cory Booker now having entered the presidential fray, Warren’s rhetoric is only bound to get more over the top.

We’ll wait for an answer from the senator. #Crickets

